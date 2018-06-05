Celebrities React To Kate Spade’s Tragic Death

The designer was found dead in her apartment Tuesday morning.

Designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment this morning of an apparent suicide. She was 55-years-old.

The New York Times reported that a housekeeper found her hanging from a red scarf tied to a doorknob in her bedroom. A note was said to have been found, but its contents have not yet been revealed.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Andy Spade, and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

As soon as news of this tragedy broke, many of her famous friends and fans, and companies that she worked with began posting tributes to her on social media.

“Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry,” said president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump on Twitter. “If you are struggling with depression, and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help.”

Meanwhile, also on Twitter, former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said, “My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends, and loved ones in my heart.”

Singer Josh Groban shared the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255, on Twitter and said, “Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family.”

Fellow designer Kenneth Cole tweeted the quote, “I believed that I could, so I did.” He added, “She alone didn’t change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory.”

Beloved designer Kate Spade has died at the age of 55. In her 2002 Glamour Women of the Year interview, Spade said: "I hope that people remember me not just as a good businesswoman but as a great friend—and a heck of a lot of fun." Our hearts go out to Kate's family. ???? pic.twitter.com/Tyt2T2Qslx — Glamour (@glamourmag) June 5, 2018

“Poor [Kate Spade] to be in so much pain,” said Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel on Twitter. “Success doesn’t make you happy. True love & peace does.”

On Twitter, designer Liz Lange shared a news article on Spade’s passing and said, “The nicest woman, the first person to compliment me on Liz Lange Maternity when I first started. And the creator of the most iconic brand. I am heart broken by this news.”

Broadway actress and singer Jessica Vosk tweeted, “Shocked to hear of Kate Spade’s passing. She was a pioneer for women’s fashion, and to the outside world, a success in every way. But mental illness does not discriminate. No matter who you are. If you ever feel alone, know there is ALWAYS help. Love you.”

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace ❤️ — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

The CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) expressed its sorrow in a post on its official website. “The CFDA is devastated to hear the news of our friend, colleague, and CFDA member Kate Spade’s tragic passing,” said the CFDA. “She was a great talent who had an immeasurable impact on American fashion and the way the world viewed American accessories.

“We want to honor her life and her major contribution to the fashion business, and express our most sincere condolences to the family,” ended the letter, which was signed by board chairperson Diane von Furstenberg and president/CEO Steven Kolb.

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — ???? Lena Dunham ???? (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

Her brother-in-law, actor David Spade, has yet to comment.