Danny DeVito Has A Hilarious Response To The Girl Who Brought A Cardboard Cutout Of Him To Her Prom

Allison Closs had gotten viral attention after bringing a Danny DeVito stand-in to her prom.

Danny DeVito may not have made it in the flesh to Allison Closs’s prom this month, but the actor had a hilarious response to his 17-year-old fan.

Closs got viral attention this week for making a life-size cardboard cutout of DeVito, dressing it up, and bringing it along with her to her senior prom. As the New York Post noted, Closs considered picking other celebrity cutouts to accompany her after she couldn’t find a suitable date, and ended up going with the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor.

“I considered other celebrities, like Bill Nye the Science Guy,” she told the newspaper. “But many of them would [have required] ordering a custom-made cutout, and I’m not about that money life, if you know what I’m saying.”

Closs said she found a good variety of Danny DeVito cutouts on Amazon, and purchased one for $100. She later posted prom photos posing with the smiling DeVito, and got plenty of attention for it.

Now, Danny DeVito himself has repaid the favor. Fellow It’s Always Sunny co-star Rob McElhenney shared a picture of DeVito on the set of the show inside Paddy’s bar, posing with a cardboard cutout of Allison that he had custom made.

“Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to Prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy’s…” he wrote.

Allison Closs had already seemed happy enough with her prom date with the virtual Danny DeVito. As she told the New York Post, the actor ended up being the perfect date.

“Making things work with a human date can be so exhausting,” she says. “Danny’s not like that. He just goes with the flow… We never argue, never fight. Plus, he treats me the way a woman should be treated.”

This is not the first time that Danny DeVito has gone the extra mile to please his fans. The actor is known for his close interactions with his fan base and with fans of Always Sunny.

Last year, 21-year-old fan Chris Betancourt posted a YouTube video and a Reddit post saying how much he loved the show and DeVito’s character, Frank Reynolds. As Billy Penn noted, the college student had been diagnosed with leukemia and said it was always on his bucket list to meet Danny DeVito, and after his post got some viral attention, he got an invite to the show’s set so he could meet the actor. The real DeVito, not a cutout.