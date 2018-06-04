Savannah Chrisley Shows Off Bikini Body On Romantic Getaway With Nic Kerdiles

Things continue to heat up between Savannah Chrisley and her hockey playing boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kerdiles, who plays for the San Diego Gulls, has already earned Todd Chrisley’s stamp of approval after Todd penned a heartfelt post to his daughter’s boyfriend. In the post, Todd shares a photo of Savannah and Kerdiles together, saying that even though he did things to set Nic up to fail, he “passed with flying colors.” Later in the post, the patriarch welcomes Nic to the Chrisley family while also pointing out that this is not an engagement, it’s simply a welcoming to the family.

And Todd’s daughter can’t help but continue to gush over her boyfriend by filling her Instagram page full of pictures of herself and Nic. In a photo posted to her account two days ago, Kerdiles and Savannah hang out with friends on a beach. Savannah looks absolutely stunning in a bikini, showing off her long and toned legs. She wears her short blonde hair in a ponytail and covers her face with a large pair of aviators.

On the flip side, Kerdiles looks super casual in black swim shorts as well as a pair of sunglasses. Chrisley’s followers have already given the picture a ton of attention with over 65,000 likes as well as 70 comments. Many fans were quick to comment on how happy the couple appear to be together while countless other fans chimed in on the post to applaud Savannah on her beauty.

“You’re honestly beautiful, so jealous!!”

“Y’all are an adorable couple,” another fan wrote.

“Love that suit on you babe,” one more fan gushed.

And yesterday, Chrisley shared one more photo from her tropical getaway with her beau. In the photo, the Kerdiles can be seen holding a stingray in the Caribbean as Savannah stands behind him and kisses him on the cheek. Nic is all smiles as he looks into the camera.

Many fans also took to the comments of this photo, giving it over 91,000 likes as well as 230 plus comments. Many fans asked the reality star where she was vacationing with some suggesting Cayman Island while countless other fans took another opportunity to gush over the couple’s picture-perfect relationship.

“Y’all are so cute together. Happy for you both.”

“You are truly blessed. To find love and to be able to travel and experience and see knew things, life. Good things do come to those who wait,” one more fan wrote.

Fans of Chrisley can catch Savannah on her hit show, Chrisley Knows Best, on Tuesday evenings on USA Network.