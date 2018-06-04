Kris Jenner Is Already ‘A Little Drunk’ After Being Gifted A Champagne Vending Machine By Chrissy Teigen

A nice bottle of champagne is the gift that keeps on giving — at least if you were to ask Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner. As reported by People, on Monday, June 4, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch posted a photo of her receiving a special delivery at the hands of close family friend Chrissy Teigen and others. Kris, who has become accustomed to living an extravagant lifestyle of luxury including private jets, caviar, and lots of bling, was gifted with her very own champagne vending machine!

And in true Kardashian/Jenner style, the vending machine that was dropped off in her driveway dispenses luxury bottles of Moet & Chandon champagne. The extravagant accessory to her home was a gift from Chrissy Teigen and her husband, John Legend, along with hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband Mike Rosenthal, all of whom Jenner made sure to thank in her caption.

Along with thanking the gifters, Jenner made sure to share her excitement over the gift on Instagram.

While Kris’ daughters have been busy making headlines over their love lives, Kris has taken some time to enjoy the fruits of her hard work and labor and live the fabulous life herself. As previously reported by Inquisitr, just one week ago, the 63-year-old was spotted taking an impromptu vacation on a private yacht with former “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks and his pregnant girlfriend and billionaire heiress, Chloe Green. Kris, along with her 34-year-old boyfriend Corey Gamble, joined Meeks, Green, her family, and a few other celebrity friends including designer Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton.

Jenner was one of the few who got to take in some R&R aboard the superyacht and all its amenities including a swimming pool, a helipad, three lifts, six luxury cabins, and a crew of 40.

Following the quickie vacation, it was back to business as usual for Kris who spends a majority of her time working her tail off for her daughters and son. With Kris’ new addition to her home though, now that she has a champagne vending machine at her fingertips, she’ll always be prepared to pop open a fresh bottle when she’s ready to celebrate one of her daughters’ many successes, big announcements, or just being Kris-friggin-Jenner!