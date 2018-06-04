Halle Berry & Keanu Reeves Are Not Dating [Debunked]

Stories that the two fell in love on the set of "John Wick: Chapter 3" are totally false.

If there’s anything the tabloids love to print, it’s stories about celebrity couples. Unfortunately, sometimes they’re more concerned with getting you to fork over your money than they are about the truth. The latest stories about Halle Berry and Keanu Reeves is a prime example. Sorry but they did not fall in love on the set of John Wick: Chapter 3 and are not dating. Gossip Cop got to the bottom of this false rumor.

One media outlet recently published a story in which they said that Berry and Reeves had fallen in love on the set of a movie they’re working on together – John Wick: Chapter 3, which is currently scheduled for release in about a year. There’s just one little problem with that story. On the day the magazine published the story, the movie had been in production for one day. While both Halle and Keanu are gorgeous and possibly distracting to others they work with from time to time, it’s highly unlikely that they fell in love and were carrying on a hot romance after one day on the set together, one day of working through shots and doing scenes over and over for the director and production crew. An insider who is close to Berry nixed that rumor and said that the two are not an item.

It's a date. 5.17.19 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 21, 2018 at 8:59am PDT

Another magazine published the same fake news and added their own spin to the story. They not only said that the two are dating but also that Keanu is no longer “morose” thanks to Halle. They said that Reeves is normally a sad person, but that Berry has changed that and that he’s now a “changed man.” They even provided a quote from an unnamed source who said, “They make a really sweet couple. He’s got a permanent smile on his face and it’s obvious that he and Halle think the world of each other.”

The rumor that Keanu Reeves is a sad person has been circulating for years. It goes back to one photo that was taken of him while he was eating. He did look a bit sad in the picture, but he was eating a sandwich on a park bench. How many people smile while eating on a park bench? It became a popular meme that people would use to attach all kinds of captions. Keanu laughed it off when someone told him that it had become a really popular meme. He called it, “Good clean fun.” He is far from a “morose” person, and there are plenty of interviews and photos to prove it.