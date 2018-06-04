Apple’s Next MacBook Pro Rumored To Feature Six-Core Processor, Making It Fastest Apple Ever

The MacBook Pro appears to be getting a big performance boost, but will Apple address other design issues?

Apple’s next MacBook Pro could see a beefy upgrade to its processor and memory, according to a hardware listing rumor discovered at GeekBench. The “MackBookPro14,3” appeared recently with Intel’s latest i7 Core processor plus more ram running at higher speeds.

The GeekBench performance score for the “MacBookPro14,3” landed at 4,092 for single-core usage and 22,316 for multi-core usage. This is a huge step up from the 15-inch model released last year, which scored 16,999 on the multi-score performance test.

The improved performance of the “MacBookPro14,3” comes from significant upgrades in the processor and memory. The laptop will use the Intel Core i7-8750H processor, which sports 6 cores and 12 threads. That is two extra cores than the previous model and explains why the new laptop outperforms the old despite the processor frequency running at a lower speed (2.21 GHz vs 3.10 GHz). However, the eight-generation Intel CPU does speed boosts up to 4.1 GHz.

Meanwhile, the memory is stepping up from 16 GB of DDR3 Ram to an impressive 32 GB of DDR4 ram. This not only translates into double the memory for the “MacBookPro14,3” but also memory that runs at higher speeds so data can move around faster.

The high-performance laptop line from Apple comes with another interesting change that has nothing to do with performance or benchmark scores in 13- and 15-inch screen models in the past. However, the rumored new MacBook Pro will slide in between both with a rumored screen size of 14.3 inches.

The extra processing power and memory should make the new MacBook Pro a productivity beast. Image, video, and audio editing will all greatly benefit from these upgrades for those willing to fork out the cash for the top-end laptop.

The hardware listing for the new MacBook Pro sparked speculation Apple would reveal the laptop during its WWDC presentation Monday. The company instead decided to focus on MacOS and iOS upgrades along with Siri. It is likely the new MacBook Pros will be unveiled this fall when Apple reveals its new iPhone hardware.

Details on other upgrades planned for the next MacBook Pro are still to come. Apple fans were not particularly enamored with the keyboard from last year’s model due to durability issues. Meanwhile, the Touch Bar has not lived up to the hype from its 2016 unveil, with many Apple aficionados imploring the company to release a model without the disappointing feature. Whether the company will follow the lead of many Windows laptops and support a touchscreen remains to be seen.