Here’s What Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Thinks About Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Split

Over the weekend it was reported that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and baby daddy, Scott Disick, called it quits with girlfriend Sofia Richie. The breakup was anything but amicable and as messy as it comes after it was previously reported by Inquisitr that Richie broke things off with Disick after she learned that he got a bit too friendly with another woman at Kanye West’s listening party for his album ‘Ye in Wyoming. Unfortunately for Disick, not everything done in Wyoming stays in Wyoming, because once Richie got wind that Disick had too much to drink and crossed the line with another woman, she chucked up the deuces and sent Disick packing.

Well now, E! is reporting that a source close to Kourtney says she has her own thoughts on the situation. As reported previously by Inquisitr, when the news first broke of Disick’s alleged infidelity to Richie, it was said that Kourtney felt bad for her as millions got a glimpse of seeing Kourtney deal with Disick’s drunk antics and rumored infidelity on the family hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to a June 2 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian felt sorry for Richie, with the source saying, “Kourtney has seen the pic of Scott at Kanye’s listening party and she can’t help but feel sorry for Sofia. She knows exactly how it feels to be in her position and she feels sad for her. There’s a part of her that feels vindicated too — she’s not going to say ‘I told you so’ to Sofia, but there’s a part of her that does feel that. Scott has a lot of demons and it’s clear he’ll never change.”

happy birthday party day sweet girl ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 4, 2018 at 1:09pm PDT

Kourtney has three children with Disick, Mason, 8; Reign, 3; and Penelope, who just celebrated her 5th birthday over the weekend with her cousin and Kim Kardashian West’s oldest daughter, North West. Of the split between the 19-year-old and her 35-year-old ex, the source reportedly told E! that “Kourtney could [sic] care less about Scott’s personal life and is focused on Scott being a good dad and that’s it.” The two ran into one another at the party and things were said to be amicable and drama-free between the two. “Scott was there and he and Kourtney are fine,” said the source.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 30, 2018 at 8:35am PDT

As previously reported by Inquisitr, for Kourtney, “This has brought back memories of all her years dealing with Scott and his toxic behavior and Kourtney could not be more relieved that it’s not her getting embarrassed by Scott anymore. She’s so happy they are over for good,” an insider dished.