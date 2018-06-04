‘Friday’ Singer Rebecca Black Dons Red ‘Mamacita’ Bathing Suit

Even when it isn’t Friday, Rebecca Black is still slayin’.

In photos shared by TMZ, the singer looks amazing in a bathing suit. Black was photographed rocking a red one-piece swimsuit that reads “Mamacita” in bold white letters. The 20-year-old casually wears her hair up in a top-knot and completes her pool look with a pair of shades.

The singer’s toned legs were fully on display in the high-cut suit. According to the publication, Rebecca soaked up the sun at the Dream Hollywood hotel over the weekend.

As many fans will recall, Rebecca Black was thrust into the spotlight years ago when her song “Friday” swept the nation and went viral on the internet. These days, Rebecca still has a YouTube page and often posts videos of new music on the page. Her most recent song, “Heart full of Scars” has already amassed 306,000 views and counting.

In addition to music, Black also posts vlogs from time to time on her YouTube channel. And it turns out that Black also has a large following on her Instagram account with over 874,000 followers. Black uses the account to promote her YouTube channel as well as post fashion-forward photos of herself in various outfits.

In a photo posted last week, Black can be seen rocking an oversized white Coca-Cola t-shirt sans pants. She poses against a bike rack as she smiles for the camera. In the snapshot, Black wears her hair up in a high bun as she rocks a face full of makeup, including bright red lipstick.

It also appears that Black was on a coffee run as she holds some sort of iced latte in her left hand. Like her other photos, this one gained Rebecca a ton of attention with over 19,000 likes and 140 plus comments. Many fans commented on how beautiful Black looks in the image while countless other fans confessed that they want to see Rebecca in person because they’re huge fans.

“You’re so Gorgeous love you Rebecca.”

“When are u coming to Toronto please reply i really want to meet u,” another fan wrote.

???????????? A post shared by Rebecca Black (@msrebeccablack) on May 29, 2018 at 8:14pm PDT

“This is a look only you could pull off… You do it so exquisitely. You look so amazing in every outfit. Even with no pants, you look beautiful. You are more perfect than all the angels in heaven. You sure are something else Rebecca,” one more fan gushed.

Fans who wish to follow Rebecca’s videos can do so on her YouTube account. Other fans can follow Rebecca’s life in photos on her Instagram page.