Kris Jenner Embarrased Granddaughter North West At School By Doing This

Kar-Jenner matriarch reminds everyone why she is the 'cool grandma.'

Kris Jenner embarrassed her granddaughter North West, Kim’s first-born, at school by wearing her blonde wig, further attempting to solidify her title as the “cool grandma.”

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the Kardashian-Jenner mother said “yesterday I took North to school and they had crazy hair day, so I wore a blonde wig — thinking I’d be the cool grandma, you know, at school.”

“North was rolling her eyes, probably mortified that her grandmother wore a blonde wig. It was so funny! I mean, a crazy blonde wig.”

Kris, a grandmother of nine, opted for her grandchildren to refer to her as “Lovey” instead of “Grandma,” saying how she did not like how the name felt to her, but that she feels very fortunate to be able to be so close to those that matter the most to her.

“I’m so lucky because we all live very close to each other, so I get to see my grandchildren very often, like every day,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s just the best. You see them grow up and change and lose teeth.”

In a Mother’s Day post last year, Kris shared her sentiments on her daughters and their embracing of motherhood, stating “To my angels @kourtneykardash and @kimkardashian, it brings me so much joy to watch you raise my beautiful grandchildren. You are both such incredible mommies and you teach us all daily about patience, selflessness and unconditional love.”

Since those posts were shared, the Kar-Jenner clan has only grown larger, with Kim and Kanye welcoming another baby as well as Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

However, before the world knew of the two most recent family pregnancies, Kris gave a spoiler of the news on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she said “I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby and now it’s like a faucet that we turned on and won’t turn off. The fact that I have all these grandchildren, it’s been the most amazing journey to watch your kids because it’s truly the meaning of just life.”

Even on a recent episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, the famed mother said, in speaking about Kourtney and her recent pregnancy, “I get choked up, because she’s such a good mom,” Kris shared. “She’s just concentrating on that: being a mom, her baby… She’s so excited about motherhood.”

Though it’s clear that the Kar-Jenner grandmother loves all of her children and grandchildren just the same, it would make sense to think that she and North have a special bond, being Kim’s first born.

On her young granddaughter’s birthday last year, Kris posted a few photos of her, as well as the two together, to Instagram, with the caption, “Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North…..It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving… I love you so much my precious angel girl… Lovey xo”

Despite the fact that she may embarrass her granddaughter doing things like wearing a blonde wig to a school function, clearly the bond between granddaughter and grandmother, in this case, runs very deep, and the relationship North has with Kris is clearly a very significant one to both parties.