Tinashe Shows Off Insane Body In A Bikini After Ben Simmons Split

Tinashe is stunning fans with her latest bikini photo.

Tinashe is showing off her incredible body in a tiny blue and white striped bikini following her split with Ben Simmons. Per SOHH, the R&B singer appeared to show the basketball star what he’s missing in a stunning new photo she posted to her Instagram account, where she may have been addressing her recent relationship drama in the caption.

In the photo posted on June 3, Tinashe posed pretty seductively in a pool in her white and blue string bikini as she flaunted her toned stomach while posing with her hand behind her head during a trip to Las Vegas.

The R&B star, who’s worked with huge names in the music world including Britney Spears, Enrique Iglesias, and Kid Ink, hid her eyes behind shades in the photo while she also took cover from the sun with a black baseball cap.

Potentially alluding to her split with Ben, shortly after he was linked to Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner, she then wrote in the caption of the bikini photo she shared with her 2.2 million followers, “Life’s crazy, ain’t it.”

The snap has already received more than 114,000 likes and hundreds more comments from the star’s followers on the social media site.

Life’s crazy, ain’t it A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:02pm PDT

The latest bikini photo came shortly after Tinashe appeared to show her ex exactly what he’s missing with another bikini snap she shared on the social media site following their recent breakup.

The star also took to Instagram on May 29 to share a photo of herself outside of the pool in her bikini.

The photos showed Tinashe flaunting her long toned legs and stomach in a white two-piece bikini while enjoying some downtime by the pool in a white two-piece.

“I set the bar, I’m the f***in bar,” Tinashe captioned that bikini photo posted last week.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Ben was recently spotted with rumored new girlfriend Kendall Jenner amid rampant reports suggesting he may allegedly have cheated on the singer.

The potential new romance was first reported by Page Six in May.

The site claimed at the time that Kendall had been dating Tinashe’s ex for the past few weeks. They were first spotted by photographers grabbing a lunch date together at the Beverly Hills Hotel before then swapping coasts and spending some time together in New York City a few days later.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Tinashe hasn’t officially spoken out regarding the split, though the star appears to be making it pretty clear that she’s now enjoying the single life after breaking up with the athlete after a few months of dating.

TMZ shared footage of Tinashe looking pretty happy as she left a nightclub in Hollywood on May 30, suggesting that she’s not exactly feeling too down about the recent split.