Many rumors circulated about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's big day

Whether it was betting on who was the designer behind Meghan Markle’s wedding dress or whether or not Prince Harry would shave his beard, the world was so eager for hints about the royal wedding that in their absence, rumors started swirling. Now that the big day is behind us, it’s easier to debunk or confirm the rumors which had everyone guessing and gossiping.

Town & Country put together a list of some of the top buzzworthy topics that surrounded the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Some of the biggest rumors were about Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, and how she would be honored at the ceremony. When an empty chair was left at the ceremony in a prominent position, people assumed it was symbolically left there for the mother of the groom, but this was not the case.

In truth, the seat in front of Queen Elizabeth is always left empty.

“Btw – I’ve seen some reports about the spare seat by Prince William in the chapel as having being left in memory of Princess Diana. It wasn’t empty for that reason. The seat in front of the Queen is always left empty, I am told by BP #royalwedding.”

Supposed 'British royal expert' appearing on TV for the #RoyalWedding turns out to be a total fraud — he's actually 'Tommy from upstate New York': https://t.co/DUtbHTWUtr pic.twitter.com/8nJOzDs7D2 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 3, 2018

The next royal wedding myth is actually true. The story went that wedding guests, even celebs had to surrender their cell phones before entering St. George’s Chapel. If you think about it, this is the reason we haven’t seen any candid shots from inside the church, so it does make sense. Many celebrities and even writers had photos taken on their way into some of the wedding events, but none were able to take photos or videos inside, but because everyone had to either leave their phone at home or surrender it at the door, there were no candids taken inside.

One story had it that Serena Williams played a mean game of beer pong at the evening party at Frogmore House, beating all who challenged her, said a British tabloid. Even though Prince Harry married an American, the evening party was hardly the kind of event for red Solo brand cups, so this one is certainly a rumor, as friends say that Williams isn’t even a beer drinker.

Exclusive: Meghan Markle's Wedding Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Talks #RoyalWedding Look https://t.co/woyOtUHgks — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) June 3, 2018

One myth that is still unclear is about Meghan Markle’s Beagle, Guy. One story claimed that “Guy was one part guest, one part entertainment as he “caused chaos, running all over the place lapping up any spilled canapés.” Another suggested that Guy was riding in the car with Queen Elizabeth on the way to the ceremony. Photos of Guy riding in the car with the Queen earlier in the week have surfaced, but there is no proof that the Beagle hitched a ride with the monarch to the wedding. While nobody has personally confirmed seeing Guy at the reception, nobody has come forward to deny it either.