WWE News: Popular NXT Stable Finally Debuts On ‘SmackDown Live’ Main Roster

Even though they were called up in mid-April, Sanity hasn't been seen on WWE's main roster until now.

In mid-April, WWE held its second Superstar Shake-Up with different names heading from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live, vice versa, and a number of NXT call-ups. One of the most interesting moves was the call-up of the popular NXT stable known as Sanity, but their absence since that time has been rather strange. Well, the trio has finally shown up on SmackDown Live, but it happened to only be at a house show in Texas.

Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain ran through NXT as a dominating stable and it was no surprise when they were called up in April. There have been a number of vignettes and promos aired by WWE which led many to assume that they would soon make their main roster debuts.

Unfortunately, that seemed to be put off time and time again with no real known reason as to why. Finally, something must have changed, though, as the stable showed up at a WWE Live Event in Waco, Texas on Saturday to take on Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in a tag team match, according to Wrestling Observer.

The match ended in a disqualification after Killian Dain interfered on behalf of Young and Wolfe, but it was great to finally see them at the main roster level.

No debutan en TV, pero si en un show live: Eric Young, Killian Dain y Alexander Wolfe "SAnitY", realizaron su debut en un house show el día de ayer en #WWEWaco, donde vencieron a Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. pic.twitter.com/ky2e4noWGo — WWE en Español (@FansWWE_es) June 3, 2018

The Club is cemented in place to take on the Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at Money in the Bank in two weeks. While not confirmed, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Sanity make their main roster television debut soon and possibly interfere in that match at the pay-per-view on June 17.

Even though WWE has been showing vignettes saying that Sanity was “coming soon,” they’ve been kept off of television. According to Sportskeeda, WWE has kept them off of TV on purpose and it was due to having a number of NXT talents called up to the main roster during the Superstar Shake-Up.

WWE didn’t want to have Sanity get lost in the shuffle of a lot of big name call-ups, roster changes, and other superstars making their debuts. Leaving them off of TV has allowed WWE to space things out a bit and let the focus fall primarily on them when they finally show up.

As NXT fans may notice, Nikki Cross will not be debuting on WWE’s main roster with the other members of “SAnitY,” but that is to be expected. WWE wasn’t looking to complete decimate their women’s roster in NXT and won’t bring Cross up until a later time. With Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain showing up for a tag team match at a house show, it seems to be only a matter of time until they arrive on an episode of SmackDown Live.