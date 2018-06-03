RHOP’s Monique Samuels Claps Back At Ashley Darby’s Drunk-Driving Jabs

The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star is feuding with co-stars Ashley Darby and Robyn Dixon over alcoholism accusations.

Monique Samuels, star of the Real Housewives of Potomac, clapped back after castmate Ashley Darby slammed her earlier this week. As the Inquisitr has reported, Darby called Samuels fake and snobby.

In her new blog post on Bravo, Monique said she was surprised at how hypocritical and phony Ashley was to her face, all while taking shady digs at Monique during her “talking head” interviews.

‘A Self-Absorbed, Dysfunctional Child’

Monique, a mom of two and the wife of NFL great Chris Samuels, said she wishes Ashley had been honest to her face instead of trashing her behind her back.

“After seeing her interview bites, I would have rather Ashley say those exact words to me if she really meant it,” Monique wrote. “She’s a self-absorbed, dysfunctional child still dealing with abandonment issues.”

Samuels continued, “She’s so accustomed to dysfunction that she recreates it with her lies and almost pushes her friends further away from her, as if she’s already mentally prepared for their departure. She’s made plenty of mistakes and her biggest one is believing her own lies about herself and others.”

The controversy erupted when Ashley told her Real Housewives of Potomac co-stars Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard, and Gizelle Bryant that Monique drank four martinis hours before crashing her Bentley into a tree.

No one was hurt in the accident, although Samuels suffered minor whiplash. The mom of two said she had been sleep-deprived for weeks preceding the accident and she simply fell asleep at the wheel.

But the incident fueled speculation from her RHOP co-stars that Monique is a closet alcoholic and drunk driver. In fact, Samuels and co-star Robyn Dixon almost got into a fistfight amid the uproar, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Looking back at the footage of her near-fistfight, Monique is glad she didn’t allow herself to get pulled into a violent confrontation. First, you can get fired from the Real Housewives for starting a physical fight.

Second — and more importantly — Monique has repeatedly said she doesn’t want to damage her reputation or that of her husband Chris, a former offensive tackle for the Washington Redskins.

Samuels responded to Robyn’s criticism that she brags about her wealth by pointing out that the other housewives are the ones who constantly bring up the issue of finances.

Monique Samuels is the wealthiest of the Real Housewives of Potomac and is proud of the hard work and sound financial management that contributed to her family’s financial security.

“I’ve never commented on anything dealing with finances towards Robyn until I had an umbrella to her neck,” Monique wrote. “Those comments were fueled by anger. I went for the jugular because I was upset…She constantly talks about her own finances, my finances and Karen’s taxes more than anyone else in the group.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.