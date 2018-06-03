Kenya Moore Flaunts Baby Bump To Squash ‘Fake Pregnancy’ Rumors

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star shot down speculation that she's faking her pregnancy.

Kenya Moore, star of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, flaunted her baby bump on Instagram amid rumors that her pregnancy was fake.

Moore, who recently married New York businessman Marc Daly, posted a photo of her baby bump during an outing at the Georgia World Convention Center on June 2.

In the photo, a smiling Kenya posed with her hand on her tip in a stripped sleeveless summer dress that spotlighted her tiny baby belly.

Tellingly, Moore debuted her baby bump shortly after news surfaced that model and reality TV veteran Eva Marcille will join Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a full-time star, Us Weekly reported.

Will Eva Marcille Replace Kenya Moore on ‘RHOA’?

The reports of Marcille’s casting fueled intense speculation that she was hired to replace Kenya, who was reluctant to film last season because she wanted to protect the privacy of her new marriage.

“She was gone for most of the season,” Marcille said. “I thought mean girls died in like high school. I didn’t realize they were knocking on 50, But hey girl, live your best.”

Eva, who won Season 3 of America’s Next Top Model in 2004, recently gave birth to her second child and got engaged to Atlanta lawyer Michael Sterling, who ran unsuccessfully to be mayor of Atlanta.

Both Marcille’s new baby and her upcoming wedding will make good storylines for the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Twitter reacted to Kenya’s baby bump by wondering if it’s real.

Kenya and her new baby bump posed with a fan, who was thrilled to meet the former Miss USA.

Kenya Moore’s shotgun wedding to New York entrepreneur Marc Daly stirred a barrage of rumors, including speculation that her marriage was fake and staged so she could have a storyline on RHOA and stay relevant for the hit reality show.

Kenya had repeatedly lamented being unable to get married or pregnant at age 47. Her relationship woes were a constant storyline for the past few seasons, so when Moore suddenly eloped to Saint Lucia to wed Daly, many fans expressed skepticism.

Adding to the intrigue is that Kenya had previously pressured Atlanta businessman Walter Jackson to marry her when the RHOA cast took a group vacation to Anguilla several seasons ago.

Jackson later told the Daily Mail that Moore had asked him to pretend to be her boyfriend for the show.

“Kenya’s very good entertainment and the viewers want to tune in and watch what she’s going to do or say next, but nothing you see is real,” Jackson said.