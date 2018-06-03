‘Bold And The Beautiful’s’ Don Diamont On ‘The Talk’, Reveals Bio ‘My Seven Sons And How We Raised Each Other’

Don Diamont will stop by "The Talk" on June 4 to talk about his autobiography.

Bill Spencer, on Bold and the Beautiful, will never win a father of the year award. However, Don Diamont reveals in his new memoir My Seven Sons And How We Raised Each Other, that he always wanted to be a dad. However, he could have never imagined he would one day be the father of seven sons. Diamont has four sons with his ex-wife Rachel Braun: Lauren (30), Sasha (27), Alexander (23) and Luca (18), and also twin boys with his wife, Cindy Ambuehl: Anton and Davis (15). He also raised Drew Mazur (30), his sister Bette’s son, like one of his own after she passed away in 1998. Diamont will talk about his book when he visits “The Talk” on Monday, June 4.

Although Don is only 55 years old, he decided to pen his life story in a memoir with anecdotes about growing up, losing a brother and a sister, and according to Soap Opera Network, how his life’s journey has brought him even closer to his sons. In a 2016 CBS Soaps In Depth interview, Don talks about his son Alexander, and the values that he hold dear become very apparent.

“I’m most proud of the fact that every time I’m on campus, person after person comes up to me and talks about what a good guy he is.”

“He’s always engaging with people, and that’s been the most gratifying to see.”

HAPPY FATHERS DAY!!! A post shared by Don Diamont (@dondiamont) on Jun 19, 2016 at 10:09am PDT

The Bold and the Beautiful actor also doesn’t shy away from the hard stuff. He details the trials and tribulations of his first marriage to Rachel Braun, and the difficulty and heartache of his divorce in 2002.Of course, it seems as if Diamont finally got his happy ending when he married actress Cindy Ambuehl in France, 2012.

My Seven Sons And How We Raised Each Other explores Diamont’s fascinating life before he even took up acting as a career. There is a reason Don is so comfortable in front of the camera, and that is because he started his career as a model. The Bold and the Beautiful star talks about his “Zoolander” time in Los Angeles and Paris as a model. The 288-page memoir also shares heartwarming insights into what it takes to nurture a blended family, and how it differs from the age-old traditional ones. The book was reviewed by Michael Logan, from “TV Guide Magazine”, who sang its praises. Not bad for a badass villain on one of our favorite daytime soaps.

“Isn’t it a bit too soon for soap heartthrob Don Diamont to be writing his memoirs? Oh, hell no! ‘My Seven Sons’ is a fresh and fantastic surprise-one that delivers big laughs, wondrous adventures, and so much triumph over tragedy that it will leave you breathless. Diamont is a wise and inspiring raconteur with a life that must be shared!”