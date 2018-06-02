Selena Gomez Makes Series Of Cryptic Posts On Instagram, Some Fans Think It’s A Message To Justin Bieber

Is Selena sending cryptic message to Justin Bieber on Instagram?

For several days now, Selena Gomez has been sharing cryptic and mysterious posts on her Instagram. The cryptic Instagram messages started two days ago when Gomez shared a picture of herself with a yellow caption on the picture that said, “I know I’d go back to you.”

The comments of this first picture quickly filled with fans questioning whether the caption referred to her ex Justin Bieber. Some even questioned if it could be about The Weeknd. This string of mysterious Instagram posts continued with five additional posts, the most recent shared just six hours ago.

The most recent post showed Selena sitting while holding a book with the caption, “Everybody knows we got unfinished business…” This cryptic post, like the others, was quickly filled with comments questioning what was going on. Some begged Selena to explain as the “suspense was killing them.” Some questioned if it was some type of hidden message for the Biebs. Some even questioned if it was teaser images of an upcoming music video.

While Billboard has confirmed the 25-year-old singer and actress was teasing her fans with still or behind-the-scene photos with captions from her song “Back to You,” some still can’t help but wonder what the inspiration for the lyrics was.

This isn’t even the first time Gomez has teased her fans with the upcoming release of her music video as she recently released a lyrics video featuring several clips of 13 Reasons Why, a Netflix Original series she’s the executive producer of. She also teased fans with a vertical video for “Back to You” on Spotify.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 31, 2018 at 3:12pm PDT

Hollywood Life, however, and many of her fans cannot help but wonder if the lyrics to her latest song have a hidden double meaning intended for Justin Bieber. “Back to You” was recorded by Gomez to be part of the soundtrack for Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why. The song was released on May 10 and received a lot of positive feedback.

Some of the feedback came from Jelena fans who couldn’t help but wonder and hope the lyrics were inspired by the relationship between Gomez and Bieber. Do they have unfinished business? Could they get back together?

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 1, 2018 at 10:58am PDT

As the Inquisitr previously reported, fans of Jelena aren’t the only was looking for a hidden message in the cryptic Instagram posts. Even the Biebs himself is rumored to be checking Selena’s Instagram in the off chance there is a hidden message to him.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:32am PDT

An insider close to Justin claimed Selena’s recent Instagram posts got him “all twisted inside.”

“Justin and Selena are not in contact right now, but that hasn’t stopped him from keeping an eye on her Instagram. He doesn’t follow her, but he still checks her page and her last few posts have got him all twisted. She’s been promoting her video for ‘Back to You’ and posting certain lyrics from the song that make it seem like she’s still thinking about Justin, or at least that’s how Justin is taking it.”

While Selena and Justin called their relationship quits and there has been nothing to suggest the two were getting back together, Jelena fans are holding on to hope that the two could find their way back to each other and the flame could be re-kindled.