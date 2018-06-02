WWE Wrestler Lana Flaunts Bombshell Bikini Body While Filming ‘Total Divas’

The stunning blonde wife of WWE superstar Rusev turned heads in a blue bikini in Miami.

WWE wrestler Lana (whose real name is Catherine Joy “CJ” Perry) showcased her bombshell bikini body while filming the E! reality TV show, Total Divas, in Miami Beach, Florida, this week.

Lana was photographed by TMZ taking in some afternoon rays on the balcony of her hotel. When she caught the paparazzi snapping pictures, she turned around and teasingly danced for them.

Perry was accompanied on her Miami vacation by her bikini-clad Total Divas co-stars, including Nikki Bella, who recently called off her engagement to WWE superstar John Cena.

Lana Has Tried To Gain Weight

Lana is thrilled after recently qualifying for the women’s ladder match at the Money in the Bank event, which is scheduled for June 17. Perry, the wife of WWE superstar Rusev, has worked really hard the past few years to be taken seriously as a pro wrestler.

The former dancer, model, and wrestling manager was mocked over her amateurish wrestling skills when she first joined WWE, but has really put in the time at the gym training to get her game up to par. That was a key storyline for Perry during the past few seasons of Total Divas.

While most female athletes and TV stars try to lose weight and slim down, Lana has made a concerted effort to gain weight to build muscle mass, and the results are obvious in her steamy bikini photos.

Lana is pictured in the background with her Total Divas co-star Nikki Bella, who looked stunning in a blue string bikini.

Since making her WWE debut as a wrestler in 2016, Lana has shifted her workouts to include heavy weightlifting.

“Before I joined WWE, I was a professional dancer my whole life,” CJ Perry told Muscle & Fitness. “I would do yoga and cardio, but when they showed me a barbell squat I was like ‘What is this? But it has changed my life.”

Lana said she now loves lifting heavy weights.

“I feel like I need to lift heavy to prepare to be a wrestler,” she said. “For the last four years I have been doing squats, snatches, and deadlifts, and I love it.”

Perry still does cardio exercise and yoga workouts, but focuses on heavy lifting several days a week to build muscle mass and stay strong, so she can withstand her grueling WWE matches.

The blonde beauty follows a healthy, portion-controlled diet and doesn’t deprive or starve herself. She enjoys all her favorite snacks, but doesn’t overeat.

“I believe in moderation,” Lana said. “If you really want a cookie, have one.”