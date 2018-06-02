Drake Has Met Alleged Son Multiple Times, According To ‘TMZ’ Report

The rumor mill continues to swirl following the explosive release of rapper Pusha T’s diss track toward Canadian rapper, Drake. Earlier in the week, it was previously reported by the Inquisitr, of the ongoing feud between the two rappers. Things came to a boil on Tuesday when T released the seething diss track, “Story of Adidon,” focusing on Drake and taking several shots at the 31-year-old. Some of the things T spoke about included highlighting the rapper’s daddy issues, addressing his best friend’s sickness, and reigniting rumors about Drake’s secret baby. Following the release of “Adidon,” rumors and speculation about Drake having an alleged child began circulating several blogs and media outlets everywhere. Many fans were left wondering if T’s claim of Drake secretly fathering a child with former adult film star, Sophie Brussaux, is actually true.

As more details of Drake’s alleged son continue to come forth, TMZ is now reporting that not only has Drake been supporting Brussaux, but he’s also seen their alleged son several times since she’s given birth. Sources connected to Brussaux told TMZ that while Drake wasn’t present for the birth of his alleged son, he has met Adonis since the birth several times-including an impromptu trip to see the baby for Christmas. Sources say Drake flew Brussaux and Adonis to be with him. TMZ also reports that Drake chartered a private jet for them on Christmas just to make sure the two get to him safely.

Since T’s claim, both Drake and his alleged child’s mother, Brussaux, have been tight-lipped on whether or not the rumors of Drake fathering a son is true. Despite the two parents in question, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources close to Drake revealed Thursday that Drake has been secretly supporting Brussaux financially since discovering she was pregnant and has been doing so consistently ever since. The source close to Drake revealed to TMZ that Drake is far from a “deadbeat dad” and that Brussaux and son, Adonis, have been living quite comfortably since her pregnancy.

The source also revealed that even though Drake has been taking care of Brussaux and the baby, he still plans on taking a DNA test to confirm that he is the father and to sort out any possible future legalities. Sources close to Drake say that he planned on revealing everything in regard to him potentially fathering a child with Sophie secretly on his upcoming album but since T’s claim, outting Drake, there’s been no word on whether Drake will address the “secret baby rumors” or not.