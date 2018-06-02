‘Big Brother’ Cast Members Reportedly Cut From ‘The Amazing Race’

An insider tells TMZ that CBS just made some major casting cuts for ‘TAR’ Season 31.

Big Brother fans may find a less amazing cast on The Amazing Race than they were hoping for. The upcoming 31st season of the CBS reality show, which has been rumored to feature an all-Big Brother cast, reportedly won’t include some previously leaked fan favorite players.

According to TMZ, Amazing Race producers made some major last-minute cuts to the cast of the Big Brother-themed season. An insider told the celebrity gossip site that James Huling, who was named America’s Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother 17, has been axed from the lineup, as well as his potential partner, Season 18’s Corey Brooks.

In addition, Big Brother/Survivor veteran Caleb Reynolds has reportedly been dropped from the cast, and last season’s Big Brother winner and runner-up Josh Martinez and Paul Abrahamian have also been cut. The TMZ source added that the popular Big Brother stars had already gone through the interview process and had been given the green light for The Amazing Race, so they were blindsided by the casting change.

Huling, especially, who appeared on Big Brother seasons 17 and 18, has long wanted to compete on The Amazing Race. On the Big Brother live feeds, James regularly talked about his desire to compete on other CBS competition shows like Survivor or The Amazing Race.

While those Big Brother fan favorites are now reportedly out, fans can look forward to seeing Big Brother 14 winner Ian Terry on The Amazing Race 31 cast. In addition, two-time Big Brother player Rachel Reilly will team up with her sister Elissa, and Big Brother vets Da’Vonne Rogers and Bridgette Dunning will also be a duo on the reality star-studded edition of the long-running CBS competition show.

Big Brother stars have been featured on The Amazing Race several times in the past, but this would be the first time the show would feature an all-Big Brother cast. Past Big Brother duos that have competed on The Amazing Race include Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder, and newly engaged Big Brother lovebirds Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, who took home the most recent TAR $1 million prize.

CBS has not confirmed any of the casting news or the possibility of the all-Big Brother season, but a rep for the network told TMZ they will soon announce “a new casting twist for the next edition of The Amazing Race.” An Amazing Race casting source told Reality Blurred that the new TAR season could feature a mix of Big Brother teams and former Amazing Race teams.