Rihanna To ‘RHOBH’ Kyle Richard’s Daughter: ‘Oh my God, I’m obsessed with you.’

Kyle Richards Dishes on that time Rihanna approached her daughter.

Rihanna is probably one of the most recognizable celebrities on the planet. However, just because she’s famous it doesn’t mean that the Princess of Pop doesn’t become a little star-struck herself once in a while. Kyle Richards, of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, recounted a heartwarming story of how Rihanna is apparently a huge fan of ROHB.

In an interview with the “Los Angeles Times” Richards tells the tale of how Rihanna once approached one of her daughters approached her daughter in public and positively gushed at the ROBH reality star, according to Bravo. It seems as if Rihanna couldn’t contain her excitement at meeting Kyle Richards’ daughter and just had to approach her face-to-face. Unfortunately, the moment became too much for Richards’ daughter and she became overwhelmed with emotion.

“One of my favorite stories is my daughter was at a karaoke place and someone came in and there’s like a commotion, like a big entourage. She turned around and was talking to her friends and then she felt a tap on her shoulder and she turned around and it was Rihanna.”

“And Rihanna goes, ‘Oh my God, I’m obsessed with you.’ And my daughter started to cry and she goes, ‘I’m so confused, what’s happening?'”

Richards does not reveal which of her daughters Rihanna approached, but it seems clear that Riri was not about to let the opportunity slide to meet one of her favorite reality stars. Obviously, this was the last thing that Richards’ daughter was expecting and she became overwhelmed with seeing one of the planet’s biggest stars right in front of her. However, Rihanna probably handled the moment like a pro since she’s had years of experience dealing with crying fans.

Kyle also shared her thoughts on why so many celebrities tune in to watch reality shows such as Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She believes that many A-listers stay home and watch reality television. She thinks that many stars prefer sitting on the couch and catching up on their shows because the alternative of going out for dinner and drinks isn’t a lot of funs if you are really famous. She believes it’s especially true for really big celebrities, which Rihanna definitely is.

“They’re home watching these shows and it’s like being a fly on the wall or watching an accident you can’t turn away from.”

According to IMDb, Rihanna is the most successful female artist over the last decade.