Khloe Kardashian Slams Fan Who Claims She’s Being ‘Passive’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is fighting back against her online haters. The reality TV star recently fired back after one Twitter user called out her reaction to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

According to a June 1 report by Us Weekly Magazine, one Khloe Kardashian critic took to Twitter to reveal that they believe Khloe will regret all of her “passive” Instagram posts following Tristan Thompson’s cheating. “She’s just in the stage of ‘but I love him.’ Until then let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family,” the online troll added.

However, Khloe decided to respond to the comments of the social media critic by saying that they shouldn’t assume who or what she’s talking about with her posts. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also revealed that assuming anything is “not wisdom at all.”

“Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s cryptic tweets and quotes about love and life are really the only hints that her supporters have gotten about what she has been feeling over the course of the past two months. As fans already know, Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was busted cheating on her when photos and a video of him kissing and groping other women surfaced online just hours before she went into labor. The couple later welcomed a baby girl, True, and many fans believed that their relationship was over.

However, Kardashian decided to stay in Cleveland and stand by her man. Khloe has given Tristan a second chance and the couple has been seen out and about together in Ohio. Although, Khloe may not be thrilled about the situation. She has been crafting a lot of posts about love, trust, and respect as of late, and many fans believe this is the reality star’s way of speaking out on the scandal without actually making a solid statement.

“You can be a good person, with a beautiful spirit, and still possess the authority to tell someone: ‘you got me f****d up’,” Khloe recently posted on her Instagram story.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson has officially spoken out about the cheating scandal, but many fans are hoping that they will see all the inside details when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on E! later this year.