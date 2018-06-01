‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, June 4: Steffy Calls Liam Who Is With Her During Premature Labor

New B&B spoilers tease Steffy has Liam by her side during birth.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 4 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is fighting for the life of her unborn baby girl. After putting Bill (Don Diamont) out of her house, she tripped and fell hard. The impact was enough to send her into premature labor. Steffy called Liam (Scott Clifton) and let him know that she was facing her worst nightmare. Steffy arrived at the hospital and a quick acting nurse (Wanda Wang) and Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) attended to the laboring Steffy. It seems as if Kelly Spencer is determined to make her entrance into the world, even though she is arriving a little early.

Although Eric (John McCook) and Steffy are close, he attended Liam and Hope’s wedding. He has been one of the most level-headed and reasonable influences in Steffy’s life. Now on the eve of the baby’s birth, Highlight Hollywood reports that Eric will finally speak out about this granddaughter and her ex-husband’s complicated love life. It seems as if Eric wishes that Liam will put the past behind him and forgive Steffy when the baby is born. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he hopes that Kelly will bind Steffy and Liam and that they will become a family.

Steffy knows exactly what she wants. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/W7yhFPMKuN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 31, 2018

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that the fall resulted in an intense labor for Steffy. Luckily, Steffy will have her baby’s father right at her side. Throughout the pregnancy, the baby has been the one constant in both of their lives. Although Liam was wishy-washy about whether he was going back to Steffy, and still remains indecisive about leaving Hope (Annika Noelle), he has been unwavering in his love for his daughter. They named Kelly after his deceased mother, and they were both determined to be the best parents for their daughter.

Liam will be there throughout Steffy’s labor and even when she gives birth. The proud father will see Kelly as she emerges from the womb. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, indicate that the baby will be premature so there may be some health complications, but luckily STeffy has a great medical team on her side. Spoilers also tease that Kelly’s birth will either push her parents together or drive them apart, and since Liam is by Steffy’s side it seems as if “Steam” may once again become a reality. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.