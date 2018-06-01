Carrie Underwood Shares Exciting New Album Details

Carrie's dishing on her new music and new tour.

Carrie Underwood is sharing exciting new details about her upcoming new album. Per iHeartRadio, Underwood recently revealed in a new interview with CMT Hot 20 Countdown that she’s now just putting the “finishing touches” to her upcoming release, which is set to drop in September.

Speaking to CMT’s Cody Alan while in Napa, California, for the Live In the Vineyard Goes Country festival last month, Underwood teased that she’s been spending a lot of time in the studio recently and is now feeling “good” after suffering a nasty fall in November that left her with multiple stitches in her face and a broken wrist.

“I’m good,” Carrie said of how she’s doing now. “We’ve been in the studio quite a bit [and] I’m kind of putting the finishing touches on the new album, so it’s exciting times.”

Underwood then dished a few more details on what fans can expect from her new album, which is titled Cry Pretty and is will drop three years after she released her last album, 2015’s Storyteller.

“I was just listening to the songs and stuff that we had been writing, and the stuff that I was kind of gravitating towards and I kind of wanted to take a little more ownership on things,” Carrie explained of her what makes her new music different to her previously released albums, Some Hearts, Carnival Ride, Play On, Blown Away, and Storyteller.

As reported by The Boot, the star revealed earlier this year that she’s actually also co-producing her fifth studio album, marking the first time she’s taken on the challenge when it comes to her music.

Underwood said on CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown that taking on the new role with her co-producer, David Garcia, has been “really great” for her.

But while fans still have a little while to go until the September release date of her sixth studio album, the mom of one also teased in the new interview that she’s gearing up to head back out on the road for a new tour that will likely take place in 2019.

“When I say this is like the beginning of an era, it is the beginning,” Carrie confessed when asked about her upcoming tour plans, per PopCulture.com. “We’re planning all of that stuff out.”

Carrie dropped the lead single for the album, also titled “Cry Pretty,” earlier this year, which she performed during the Live In The Vineyard Goes Country gig last month.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the star shared a number of adorable photos with her fans from her Napa trip on social media, including the sweetest photos of her 3-year-old son having a great time in addition to loved-up snaps of herself and her husband Mike Fisher.

Posting a number of family snaps to Instagram, Carrie gave fans a glimpse at little Isaiah showing off his cooking skills in the kitchen with chef Michael Chiarello.

Underwood described the California location as being her “happy place” in the caption and also told her more than 7 million followers that “Life is good…”

Carrie Underwood will release the album Cry Pretty on September 14.