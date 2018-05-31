Jennifer Lopez Shares Rare Photo Of Twins, Max And Emme, On Instagram Account

JLo shares a rare image of her and Marc Anthony's children.

Though she frequently posts photos of herself and of her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, it’s not often that Jennifer Lopez shares photos of her twins, Max and Emme. But today, the World of Dance judge took to her highly popular Instagram account to share a throwback photo of her 10-year-old twins.

As most fans know, Lopez shares the children with ex-husband Marc Anthony. In the snapshot that was posted to her account this afternoon, the 48-year-old’s children can be seen posing in front of greenery and flowers. Max wears a yellow sweater and pair of jeans as he looks into the camera with his big brown eyes. He appears to be a great brother, holding his sister Emme in a sweet embrace. Like her twin brother, Emme is also rocking a sweater as she turns to the side with her gorgeous brown hair at her sides.

JLo’s army of 75 million-plus fans have already gone wild over the rare photo of Lopez’s twins with 227,000 likes and 1,800 comments in less than an hour of being posted. Many of Jen’s fans were quick to chime in on how adorable her children are, while countless other fans gushed over what a good mother Lopez appears to be.

#TBT My Why… ???????????????????????? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 31, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT

“You have beautiful kids @jlo God bless them.”

“My God.. The girl exactly to you JLO.. And the beautiful boy, exactly his dad.. God bless your family,” another wrote.

Over the past few weeks, the mother-of-two has been using her Instagram account to promote her show, World of Dance. A few of her posts have included videos of the show, while countless others showcase Lopez’s outfits that she can be seen sporting on the show.

In one of the first episodes of the show, Lopez can be seen breaking down. As the Inquisitr reported, the songstress sheds tears after seeing a touching dance about the struggles of relationships. Contestants Sean and Kaycee were blindfolded during the act, showing the audience what it is like to be “blind” in love. It seems as though this really struck a cord with Lopez because she has been married three times and definitely knows the struggles of a relationship.

“The idea of not being able to see in a relationship, being so close to somebody, but not really seeing them, and then taking that off and allowing them in, it’s beautiful!” JLo said as the waterworks began.

Lopez also seemingly confessed that she has experienced the same type of “blind love” in one of her past relationships, but didn’t name any names.

World of Dance airs on Tuesdays on ABC.