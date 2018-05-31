Drake Has Been Secretly Supporting His Alleged Son’s Mother, ‘TMZ’ Reports

It’s been a few days since the ongoing feud between rappers Drake and Pusha T started and as both rappers continue to take digs at one another through diss tracks and social media, the war between the two is heating up day by day.

On Tuesday, Pusha T took yet another swing at Drake, releasing a diss track toward the Canadian born rapper where he took countless shots at Drake, highlighting the rapper’s daddy issues, addressed his best friend’s sickness, and reignited rumors about Drake’s secret baby. Well now, according to a new report from TMZ, sources close to Drake want everyone to know that Drake is far from a “deadbeat dad” and has secretly been financially supporting his alleged son’s mother through and after her pregnancy.

Sources close to the 31-year-old actor turned rapper say that he’s been financially supporting his alleged son’s mother, adult film star Sophie Brussaux, and that she’s been living quite comfortably since becoming pregnant. TMZ also was told that Drake’s been supporting Sophie not just since she gave birth but just before that as well, making him anything but a “deadbeat” dad.

The source also told TMZ that despite taking care of Sophie and the baby, Drake still plans on taking a DNA test to confirm that he is the father to Sophie’s son and to figure out any future possible legalities. Sources close to Drake say that he planned on revealing everything in regard to him potentially fathering a child with Sophie secretly on his upcoming album set to be released sometime this month. However, since T’s shocking claim, there’s been no word on whether Drake will address the “secret baby rumors” or not.

#Baby #MyLove ???? A post shared by Sophie Brussaux (@sophiebrussaux) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Drake is currently under serious fire and scrutiny on social media after T released a photo of Drake in blackface along with the diss track Tuesday, Inquisitr reports. The photo of Drake smiling with his face covered in black face paint has sparked major outrage online, forcing Drake to finally address the photo late Wednesday night on Instagram. Drake posted a lengthy statement in regards to the photo on his Instastories explaining “the story” behind the photo.

“I know everyone is enjoying the circus but I want to clarify this image in question. This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career. This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and typecast. The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment,” Drake continued. “Me and my best friend at the time, Mazin Elsadig, who is also an actor from Sudan, were attempting to use our voice to bring awareness to the issues we dealt with all the time as black actors at auditions.”

Drake did not address his current rap rival, Pusha T, who maintained the photo’s authenticity when he posted it Tuesday night.