‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday, May 31: Nick Shocks Sharon With Plans To Leave Genoa City

Is this already the end of the 'Shick' reunion?

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, May 31 reveals several Genoa City residents attempting to create a fresh start for themselves while circumstances keep getting in the way.

At Crimson Lights, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) confided in Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that she’s pregnant. Although Phyllis was somewhat distracted by thinking of how hot Billy (Jason Thompson) is as Jabot CEO, she managed to be super excited for her friend. However, she wasn’t excited enough to agree with Hilary’s plan to dress up like a stork to reveal the news to Devon (Bryton James). Nope. Phyllis reserves dressing up for Billy’s eyes only (T.M.I. Phyllis).

Hilary tried many times to tell Devon the happy news, but work and other people kept getting in the way. Later, at Devon’s Penthouse, Hilary finally managed to spill the beans through sharing cute pictures of the two of them as babies. Devon hugged her when she confirmed her pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) told Sharon (Sharon Case) about a job offer he received to run a foundation in San Diego, and he wants to take a shot at the new opportunity. Sharon was shocked, but she realized something else must have happened. Finally, Nick told her about Victor (Eric Braeden) threatening to take Christian away from him.

Sharon assured Nick that Victor couldn’t win, but Nick knows that stranger things have happened in the past when The Moustache was involved. He doesn’t feel safe with Victor’s vicious threat hanging around his neck. Sharon urged him to consider the possibility of moving carefully and to not make the decision out of fear. After some consideration, Nick told Sharon that while he doesn’t want to lose her, the move felt right to him. Could this be the end of their latest reunion already?

Speaking of Sharon, she consoled Jack (Peter Bergman) at The Club bar after Neil (Kristoff St. John) turned down his new business proposal. Jack had tried to get the Hamilton Winters Group to invest in his idea of starting a new cosmetics company, but the group is stretched too thin. Honestly, how many cosmetics companies does Genoa City need? Neil urged Jack to take a sabbatical and really consider if leaving Jabot is the right choice.

Sharon and Jack revisited their friendship and discussed fresh starts. Jack needs one, and Sharon might too especially if Nick ends up moving. After all these years, they really are still good friends for sure.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) did what she does best — yelled at Abby (Melissa Ordway) for having a life and daring to go to Miami. Frustrated, Abby called Arturo (Jason Canela) and jokingly suggested they return to Miami. Instead, they settled on meeting at the Dive Bar and pretending they were in Miami. There, they shared a steamy kiss, and guess who spied them? Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Uh oh!

