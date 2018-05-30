Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Four Youngest Children At 40th Birthday Bash

It seems as though Kim Zolciak-Biermann had a 4oth birthday to remember.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star celebrated her birthday with a tropical vacation alongside her hunky hubby, former NFL star Kroy Biermann. The reality star’s Instagram feed was flooded with bikini-clad photos, and it definitely appears as though the couple had a wonderful time on their trip.

But the celebrations didn’t stop there. According to Bravo TV, the 40-year-old also celebrated her milestone birthday with a Vegas-themed party at her home. The party was certainly over the top with a gambling table, an “Ask, Believe & Receive” chapel, a giant, tiered cake all decked out in a gambling theme, and a massive amount of ombre roses. Biermann has been sharing photos of the occasion on her Instagram page, including one of her four youngest children.

“The ‘littles’????????❤️ @kroyjaggerbiermann is so embarrassed???? @kashbiermann and @kanebiermann are checking out the ladies that are arriving and @kaiabiermann goal everyday is to just harass her brothers,” she captioned the image.

In the adorable photo, Kroy, Kash, Kane, and Kaia stand together in front of a display of flowers and a giant sign that wishes Kim a happy birthday. All of the kids are dressed in Vegas-themed clothing with Kaia even sporting a crown. The photo has already gained the attention of a ton of Kim’s followers who simply can’t get over how cute her kids are.

“Beautiful children, they’re growing up so fast, God bless.”

“All amazing Beautiful children! Kim and Troy are Blessed,” another fan wrote.

In another photo from the evening, Kim and Kroy are posing in front of the same backdrop as their children. Kroy is dressed in a nice blue suit with a white-button down shirt and is definitely giving off the “Vegas” vibe while Kim wears a skin-tight, long-sleeved blue dress.

“I was crying before we even got started,” Kim gushes before saying that she could barely keep it together.

She also thanked her husband Kroy and party planner, Lemiga Events, for all the hard work they put in to make her birthday so special. The mother of six also recently made news when she disabled comments on an Instagram photo. According to People, Biermann disabled the comments on a fashion-centric Instagram post and asked her fans to stop tearing people down on social media.

“I pray you guys find peace and happiness wherever that may be for you. Stop trying to tear people down, stop posting negative comments and do YOUR part in making this world a better place!”

Though she will not be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta, you can see Kim soon on her hit show, Don’t Be Tardy.