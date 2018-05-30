‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Asks Fans To Keep An Open Mind, Buzz Builds Over Garrett’s Social Media Past

Is 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin trying to stand up for supposed frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen in the 'Bachelorette' post she recently put up on Instagram?

Things are just getting started Monday nights with Becca Kufrin and ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season, but there’s a potential situation brewing with one of her suitors that has many viewers up in arms. Rumored frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen has allegedly left a questionable social media footprint that has Becca fans concerned, and a post from Kufrin seems like it may be vaguely addressing the situation as she asks people to keep an open mind about her bachelors.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, former Bachelor contestant Ashley Spivey first started addressing this situation after being sent some screenshots of what bachelor Garrett Yrigoyen had allegedly “liked” in the past. The posts that caught people’s attention centered around themes of being anti-feminist, anti-LGBTQ, anti-immigrant, and so on, and Yrigoyen seemed to have a pattern of noting his agreement with those ultra-conservative viewpoints.

So far, there has been no official comment on the situation from ABC, Garrett, or Becca Kufrin. Yrigoyen deleted that previous Instagram account and started a new one, and the Bachelorette lead did share a post on Instagram that could be interpreted as being related to the online buzz.

Kufrin posted a photo of her standing with her Bachelorette suitors and she thanked everybody for the love they’ve shown her this past year. Becca also asked that viewers keep an open mind as they watch her journey unfold. She noted that there were 28 guys who laid their hearts on the line for her and that they came into this season with “many different personalities, interests and perspectives.”

The Bachelorette star went on to say that all of the guys deserve the same support and openness that she herself has received from people and she noted that “this social climate” can make it especially difficult to do what these contestants are asked to do by jumping into filming.

Becca has already shared that she is engaged and very happy with her final rose recipient and Bachelorette fans hope that this engagement sticks for her. As Spivey and others have noted, they worry about Garrett’s alleged social media activity in large part because those viewpoints seem to run quite contrary to Kufrin’s personal viewpoints on similar topics.

Some wonder if perhaps Yrigoyen’s account was hacked or the likes somehow staged to make him look bad. Both Ashley and Huffington Post writer Claire Fallon note that the idea that Garrett’s name was superimposed over someone else’s on the posts to make him look bad, a potential theory floated by gossip guru Reality Steve, doesn’t hold water. They say they both independently verified that Yrigoyen’s Instagram account liked the numerous posts in question, even though the question may remain whether he did those likes himself.

Will ABC or Yrigoyen address this situation? Given the Bachelorette spoilers floating around, it could become a lasting controversy this season and especially in the wake of the Roseanne incident with ABC, people will surely want clarification on what seem to be questionable likes by Garrett.

Will Becca Kufrin’s engagement to her final rose pick last? Will Garrett Yrigoyen’s alleged social media activity have an impact on how things play out ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season? It’ll be interesting to see where this heads next and fans are hopeful that Kufrin’s engagement will turn out to be a lasting and happy one.