Roseanne Barr Says Her Co-Stars Threw Her Under The Bus After Twitter Scandal

Roseanne Barr is now speaking out about her co-stars following the shocking cancellation of her sitcom. The actress, whose insensitive tweets landed her in hot water with ABC, claims that her fellow cast members threw her under the bus during the Twitter scandal.

According to a May 30 report by Us Weekly Magazine, many of Roseanne’s co-stars spoke out via social media following the news that their show had been cancelled due to Barr’s racially charged comments against former Obama aide, Valerie Jarrett.

Barr’s on-screen daughter, Sara Gilbert, revealed that she was very sad that the show was coming to an end, and that Roseanne’s “abhorrent” comments do not reflect those of the rest of the cast. “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Gilbert tweeted.

“This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love — one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member,” Gilbert said in a statement via Twitter.

Roseanne Barr commented on Sara Gilbert’s words, and simply replied, “Wow! Unreal.” Meanwhile, actor Michael Fishman, who played Roseanne’s son, DJ Conner on the show, released a long statement revealing that the day had been one of the “hardest” in his life. Fishman added that he condemned Barr’s statements and that his character was “designed to represent the inclusive nature” of his own views.

Roseanne commented on Fishman’s tweet by saying, “I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. ME. You throw me under the bus. Nice!” Michael then answered back to his TV mother, saying, “You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness. That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that.”

You fought, built, and designed Roseanne for inclusiveness. That is why yesterday was so out of character with the last 30 years. It was in your hands from the beginning to the end. No one can deny that — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) May 30, 2018

Meanwhile, actress Emma Kenney also spoke out about Roseanne Barr’s Twitter scandal. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emma revealed that she had called her manager to quit the show upon reading Barr’s tweets, but had learned that the series had already been canceled by ABC. She also applauded the network execs for not letting bullying win.

Inquisitr also reported that Roseanne was so angry with her co-stars for speaking out against her that she planned to expose them by releasing emails where they allegedly agreed to weather the storm with her.

Meanwhile, Lecy Goranson, John Goodman, and Laurie Metcalf have stayed silent on the show’s cancellation as well as Roseanne Barr’s scandal.