Jennifer Lopez Breaks Down In Tears On ‘World Of Dance’

Watch JLo crying after seeing a performance about relationship drama.

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t hold back her emotions after seeing a touching performance about love on the NBC dance competition World of Dance, which she co-produces and judges on. Daily Mail reports that the mom of two began crying on the May 29 episode of the show after seeing the touching dance about the struggles of relationships.

The outlet reports that Lopez became so emotional after viewing the dance performed by blindfolded contestants Sean and Kaycee – which was about being “blind” when in love – that she had to be comforted by fellow judges Ne-Yo and Derek Hough.

Lopez – who has been married three times – then appeared to allude to the fact that she could relate to the dance about falling in love as the tears began to flow and her voice broke while giving her critique.

“The idea of not being able to see in a relationship, being so close to somebody, but not really seeing them, and then taking that off and allowing them in, it’s beautiful!” JLo said as she began crying.

She then seemingly hinted that she’s experienced the situation in her love life, but didn’t name which of her famous exes or past high-profile relationships she may potentially have been referring to when she gave her opinion on the blindfolded dance.

Jennifer was previously married to Ojani Noa for one year between 1997 and 1998, dancer Chris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony between 2004 and 2014. She has two children with the latter, 10-year-old twins Max and Emme.

JLo also had a very high profile engagement to Ben Affleck, and also dated dancer Casper Smart and rapper Diddy.

“It’s like, ‘See me!'” Jennifer said, seemingly relating deeply to the emotional dance while crying on the competition show. “And then one person has to see the other person first, and the other person gets that trust and it happens.”

The site reported that Lopez then began to get teary eyed again during the show, becoming emotional during a performance by contestant Jaxon Willard.

Rachel Murray / Getty Images

But while Jennifer may have been crying after relating a dance to her past relationships on World of Dance, there’s no doubting that JLo is pretty happy in her romantic life right now.

Jennifer is currently dating athlete Alex Rodriguez, and the two have very openly gushed over each other on multiple occasions since going public with their romance last year.

In a joint interview with Vanity Fair in October 2017, Rodriguez sweetly described Lopez as being one of the “smartest, greatest women in the world” as they openly discussed their relationship and how their sweet romance blossomed.

Joking that he and Jennifer are so similar that they’re almost “twins,” Alex said that he and JLo are both Leos, are both from New York, and are also “both Latino and about 20 other things.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, the couple haven’t done much to hide their romance since, sharing multiple photos and videos of their life behind closed doors on social media, including various workout clips and snaps showing them spending some quality time working out together in the gym.