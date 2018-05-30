‘One Piece’ Major Spoilers: Wano Arc Coming Soon, Reverie Ending After 10 Chapters

One Piece editor Naito revealed that the Reverie Arc will be finished within the next 10 chapters.

After the Strawhat Pirates safely escaped Big Mom’s territory, a new One Piece arc started – the Reverie. A Reverie is a major event that happens every four years where great leaders from various kingdoms meet at the Holy Land Mariejois. Several kings and queens have already shown up in the previous chapters of One Piece, and the latest release featured Navy Admiral Ryokugyu and the presence of the Revolutionary Army in the Reverie.

At One Piece Forum, a fan named Vizard shared some important information discussed by One Piece editor Naito in his most recent Twitter live streaming. Naito revealed that the Reverie Arc won’t last long, unlike the previous arcs, and said that he doesn’t want to call it an arc at all. He added that it will be finished within the next 10 chapters.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda doesn’t want to spend dozens of chapters for the Reverie since the Strawhat Pirates need to enter the Wano Country soon. This is undeniably a good news for fans since it has been a long time since they last saw the other members of the Strawhat Pirates. Pirate Hunter Zoro, Nico Robin, Usopp, and Franky decided not to join Luffy on their way to the Whole Cake Island to accompany Kinemon and Kanjuro to the Wano Country.

The Reverie between the various kings of the world was about to start in Chapter 905 of the #OnePiece manga, but it seems Sabo and the rest of the Revolutionary army are ready to crash the partyhttps://t.co/Nrf9kXA1i9 — Player.One (@PlayerDotOne) May 30, 2018

Since Kozuki Oden was beheaded, the Wano Country was ruled by the remnants of the Beast Pirates, led by one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Kaido. Zoro and the others will be forced to engage in a fight in order to free the country from the invaders. Once Luffy and his friends arrive, they will start to make preparations to declare an all-out way against Kaido.

Though most fans are already excited to see One Piece Wano Arc, Naito doesn’t want them to take the Reverie Arc for granted. Naito revealed that there are lots of important information that will be disseminated in the Reverie, and he said that fans may feel like re-reading those chapters.

One of the important information was revealed in the latest chapter of One Piece during the conversation of Navy Admiral Fujitora and Navy Admiral Ryokugyu. When Ryokugyu asked about Doctor Vegapunk, Fujitora said that he already finished making something that will put an end to the Shichibukai system. The blind Navy Admiral didn’t say something specific about Vegapunk’s latest invention, but there is a high possibility that it has something to do with the ancient weapon.