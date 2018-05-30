‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Has Reportedly Been Fired By Bravo

Showrunners are reported to be upset about her refusal to share her wedding on the show and suspect her pregnancy isn't the real deal.

Rumor has it that Kenya Moore of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame has been fired as a full-time cast member. Radar Online is reporting that they got the inside scoop from someone associated with Bravo. Their source states that Kenya’s chance of even being cast as a friend are slim. With just two weeks until the new season starts filming, it looks like viewers won’t be seeing Moore holding a peach in show openers.

There are a couple of reasons for Kenya losing her spot on RHOA. One is that she refused to let Bravo include her surprise wedding to hubby Marc Daly in last season’s filming. The inside source said this infuriating showrunners and got Moore on unsteady footing with the show. On the last reunion show, she announced that she was pregnant, but viewers have questioned whether her pregnancy is real or if she is faking it as a last ditch effort to secure a spot in next season. Her news was not enough to convince RHOA producers to keep her on for Season 11.

The source also reports that Kenya is not likely to even be cast as a friend on the next season.

“She’s been fired as a fulltime housewife. She just hasn’t delivered anything that people want to watch. So she’s out.”

Some speculate that even if she were offered a spot as a friend, her pride wouldn’t let her accept.

A new woman and Eva Marcille are reportedly the reason both Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield are losing their spots on the show. Eva will soon be marrying her boyfriend Michael Sterling, and RHOA show runners feel their wedding makes for better television than anything Moore has to offer right now.

As reported by Straight From the A, Kenya has been caught in multiple lies over the years. It was previously reported that Sheree Whitfield didn’t receive an invitation to return to the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. They confirm that Moore hasn’t received an invite either, but she is acting as if she did. Another deception from Kenya doesn’t help her case any. Another indication that the rumors are true was a mandatory meeting for cast members about a week ago. Moore was not present at that meeting.

Cynthia Bailey, Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, and Porsha Williams are all confirmed as returning next season as are friends Marlo Hampton and Shamea Morton.