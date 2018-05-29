‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick And Victor Battle For Custody Of Christian

Who deserves custody of Adam's son?

The Young and the Restless spoilers show that things get nasty between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor (Eric Braeden) now that the full truth about Christian’s paternity is out.

Victor dropped what he thought was a bomb on Nick, but Nick shocked The Moustache by already knowing that Christian wasn’t his biological son. Thanks to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon (Sharon Case), Nick learned months ago that Adam fathered Christian. However, Nick didn’t know Victor knew, and Victor didn’t know Nick knew. Now, all that’s changed.

In an attempt to try to manipulate Nick into doing what he wanted, Victor told him the truth about Christian. Nick told his dad that changed nothing. Now, according to She Knows Soaps, the two will threaten to battle things out legally when it comes to custody of Christian.

Nick feels like Victor plans to use Christian as a pawn in his neverending games. However, Victor counters that he’s never used Christian (well, until now). Nick doesn’t want any of his children to take after Victor or be forced into the family business by his old man.

Victor nearly fooled Nick into believing things had changed, but once again Victor shows his hand, and Nick realizes that his dad never really changed at all despite his recent brush with death. Ultimately, Nick tries to once again wholly remove Victor from his life and Christian’s. He promises the little boy that his grandpa won’t force him to do anything Christian doesn’t choose to do.

Unfortunately, Victor is Victor, and he’s not about to go down without a fight. He finds Nick and threatens to take him to court and sue for custody of Adam’s son. However, Nick doesn’t think Victor has a leg to stand on in court — Victors’s a convicted felon remember? Sure, Victor remembers, but he also knows that money tends to solve a lot of problems including felonies.

Victor further threatens Nick with his recent decision to reunite with Sharon. Her history of mental illness and baby stealing (among plenty of other things) proves Nick’s bad judgment, which can’t be suitable for the little boy. Of course, only somebody like Victor would be willing to drag his granddaughter’s mother through the mud to rip her brother away from her father.

Ultimately, though, despite what the DNA says, Nick’s name is the name that Sage wrote on Christian’s birth certificate, and he is the father of record. Not only that, Adam left his children in Nick’s care to keep them away from Victor’s influence. That has to count for something… right?