Uma Thurman To Star In New Netflix Series ‘Chambers’

The actress will lead the cast of a new supernatural show.

Actress Uma Thurman will headline the cast of Chambers, a new supernatural drama that will air on Netflix. The series’ debut season will contain 10 one-hour episodes.

Chambers is about “a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life,” according to Deadline. “However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister.”

Thurman will play Nancy, the mother of the heart donor. As she starts a new relationship with her daughter’s organ recipient, she learns that her offspring “may not be as dead as she thought.”

No word yet on who will play the other characters in Chambers, which was picked up straight-to-series in January.

Thurman is most recognized for her role in the 1994 Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction. She was nominated for both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for portraying Mia Wallace in the flick. She also had starring roles in such major movies as 1997’s Batman & Robin (playing Poison Ivy), 1998’s Les Misérables (as Fantine) and the Kill Bill series (as The Bride).

Later this year, she will be back on the big screen in the horror flick Down a Dark Hall (which may be one of the scariest movies of 2018, as previously reported by Inquisitr) and in the comedy The War with Grandpa (which also stars Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, Jane Seymour and Rob Riggle).

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

The 48-year-old actress has been making regular appearances on the small screen as well. She appeared in HBO’s 2002 movie Hysterical Blindness (which earned her a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television). She also appeared in the NBC series Smash and The Slap and, just last year, in Bravo’s Imposters.

In November of 2017, the talented actress made her Broadway debut in The Parisian Woman, which ran through March 11 of this year. She even won a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award earlier this month for her work — the Favorite Leading Actress in a Play trophy.

“Thank you Broadway.com for creating a forum for genuine audience response,” Thurman said on Instagram. “Thank you for making me just a little bit happier tonight.”

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for Chambers.