’90 Day Fiance’ Star Annie Toborowsky Slams Her Husband’s Daughter

The '90 Day Fiance' couple has been going at it for some time now.

There are few couples that fight even half as much as 90 Day Fiance stars David and Annie. The May-December romance — which started off, at the very least, under bad circumstances — only seems to be getting progressively worse.

According to In Touch Weekly, Annie has gone one step further in her campaign to make David as miserable as possible and has now taken to slamming her husband’s daughter, Ashley, from his first marriage.

In last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Annie said that Ashley “is a few coins short of a dollar,” implying that she’s crazy.

And, perhaps, Annie’s venom towards Ashley is well-founded, since the first time they met one another, Ashley threw a glass of water in her father’s face.

Ashley, for her part, had her own reasons for throwing water in her father’s face. According to her, David cheated on her mother while he was married to her, and that’s what led to their divorce. In addition, from the day he divorced his first wife — Ashley’s mother — and went off to Thailand, he hadn’t been in touch with his children. This, naturally, led to plenty of tension when he finally came back, so naturally, Ashley lashed out at her father.

Finally, there was an accusation made by Ashley (that was never confirmed) that David and Annie met in Thailand while Annie was working as a prostitute.

These issues, and more, were tackled in the last season of 90 Day Fiance and have spilled over into this season.

Annie continues her campaign against her step-daughter, saying things like she “breeds like a rabbit” and that she doesn’t have any intention of getting along with her because she doesn’t like her, and the feeling is more than mutual.

However, in the next episode of the hit TLC show, Ashley makes clear that she’s determined to find out how her father and Annie met, even if it means blowing the lid off their relationship. David and Annie are already having problems in their marriage because David has no money and can’t seem to find a job — and his friend, Chris, who had been financially supporting him, cut off his resources at his wife, Nikki’s, request. What’s more, Annie can’t work, legally, in the United States because she doesn’t have her green card, so they’ve resorted to pawning their jewelry to survive.

A new episode of 90 Day Fiance will air this coming Sunday at 8 p.m. on TLC.