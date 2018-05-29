‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Boyfriend Randall Emmett To Appear Together On Bravo TV Show

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are currently in production with Bravo.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett may never be seen alongside one another on Vanderpump Rules but according to a series of Instagram posts, they will soon make their couples debut on another Bravo TV show.

Throughout the past several weeks, Emmett has been renovating his Los Angeles home and helping him do so is Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis.

“[Jeff Lewis] handling the house. Next level,” Emmett wrote in the caption of a recent photo of himself, Lewis, and Kent.

Kent shared the image on her page as well and did so with a caption that read, “Furniture picking day with [Jeff Lewis].”

Along with his many photos of the ongoing renovation project, Emmett has been including the hashtag, “#FlippingOut,” which seems to confirm that the project is being filmed for the show.

During a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kent suggested that she and Emmett lived separately when she revealed that she gets a certain amount of money to put towards rent. However, judging by the photo below, she and the movie producer may have decided to shack up together in the months since filming on Season 6 concluded.

As fans well know, Kent and Emmett have been dating one another for the past two years but waited until January 1, days after his divorce from Ambyr Childers was finalized, to confirm their romance.

Although Lala Kent refused to acknowledge her relationship with Randall Emmett on Vanderpump Rules Season 5, she chose to come clean about their relationship during Season 6 but insisted that she was still paying for her own things. As she explained to her SUR Restaurant boss, Lisa Vanderpump, Emmett is not an ATM, and she still needs to hold a job to generate income for herself.

Kent also spoke of her relationship with Emmett during the Season 6 reunion and admitted that they began dating when she was married. She then said that because of how well her boyfriend does as a producer in Hollywood, they are able to fly private and drive fancy cars, including the BMW i8 she showed up with to film the reunion special. Kent also said Emmett frequently buys her expensive gifts, including handbags and shoes.

No word yet on when the upcoming episode of Flipping Out will air on Bravo TV. The show was confirmed for an 11th season earlier this year but a premiere date was not set at the time of the renewal.