‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, May 30: Victor Uses Christian And Traci Gives Tough Love

Will Victor end up destroying Adam's son too?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, May 30 tease unrest for many citizens of Genoa City as a father and son trade words, a sister gives a brother tough love, and a newly reignited romance blows cold.

Victor (Eric Braeden) thought he would drop a bomb on Nick (Joshua Morrow) by revealing that Nick isn’t Christian’s biological father. However, Nick surprised The Moustache (and that’s rare these days) by already knowing the truth about his son — Adam is Christian’s bio dad. Unfortunately, after all these years, Victor has learned nothing. He all but destroyed Adam’s life, and now here he is hellbent on destroying Nick and Christian’s lives too if it suits his purposes.

While Victor had hoped to use Christian to manipulate Nick into taking Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) place as COO at Newman Enterprises, he might well find himself at a loss as the two disagree over the secret, according to She Knows Soaps. Of course, knowing Victor, he might just use Christian as a pawn to force Nick to do what he wants. The biggest question will be whether or not Nick agrees to it.

Meanwhile, Traci (Beth Maitland) attempts to give Jack (Peter Bergman) some tough love. The Abbotts have been through a lot over the years, and right now their family life is incredibly trying with Dina’s (Marla Adams) illness wearing on everybody and the shocking news that Jack’s father wasn’t really John Abbott.

However, that doesn’t change things. They’re still a family, and Traci reminds her brother of that fact. Although he wants to move out of the Abbott mansion and get some distance from all the terrible memories, Traci has different plans. She wants him to stay there with Dina and the rest of the family and face all the demons together. Is that really what’s best for Jack, though?

Finally, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) are back together. She has exactly what she wanted. Plus, there’s an excellent chance that Hilary is pregnant with Devon’s child already, too. Why is she blowing hot and cold then? What’s with the waterworks and erratic behavior? It’s possible somewhere deep down she doesn’t believe she deserves this happiness she’s about to achieve, but that doesn’t seem very Hilary-like, though.

Most likely, this unusual emotional display is a result of the fact that Hilary is pregnant and has all sorts of pregnancy hormones coursing through her veins creating chaos inside her at the moment.

If you missed Tuesday's show, check out this The Young and the Restless recap to catch up.