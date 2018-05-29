‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Season 5 To Begin Filming Soon, Reality Steve Reports Latest Casting Teasers

Who is reportedly going to be heading to Mexico to film Season 5 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' according to the latest spoilers?

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise is coming up this summer and spoilers regarding what people can expect are starting to emerge. Fans know that this is a show that actually manages to have lasting success when it comes to couples falling in love, so people are curious to hear who will be heading to Mexico in hopes of finding their soulmate.

According to Reality Steve, filming is set to begin sometime during the first week of June. His latest blog post details that the cast will be leaving for the resort in Mexico within a few days and filming typically lasts just a few weeks. While the cast may change somewhat before filming begins, it looks like the core crew of ladies and gentleman has been established and there should be some juicy pairings here.

Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that as has been the case in previous seasons, some cast members will show up right away in the premiere and others will come in during later episodes as others are eliminated. Most of the cast will be from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season and Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette journey, but some folks from earlier showings will pop up too.

It seems that so far, the ladies for Season 5 include Bekah Martinez, Bibiana Julian, Caroline Lunny, Chelsea Roy, Jenna Cooper, Kendall Long, Krystal Nielson, Olivia Goethals, and Tia Booth. Reality Steve’s spoilers note that there will probably be a few more of Arie’s girls included, but this is the list he feels certain of at this point.

As for the guys, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers reveal that Chris Randone, Clay Harbor, Colton Underwood, Connor Obrochta, David Ravitz, Joe Amabile, Jordan Kimball, and Leo Dottavio are likely participants. Yuki from Bachelor Winter Games is expected to be involved somehow and it sounds like there is already romance potentially developing between both Tia and Colton along with Leo and Kendall.

Based on Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from E! News, viewers shouldn’t expect many, if any, international contestants from Winter Games or the international seasons. Those behind the show are excited about the groups they have to work with from Luyendyk and Kufrin’s seasons, and it’ll be interesting to see which other veterans they bring in for Season 5.

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere in August and additional spoilers will emerge as filming takes place. Will there be another Jade and Tanner, Carly and Evan, Raven and Adam, or Ashley and Jared in this group? Fans hope so and they can’t wait to learn more.