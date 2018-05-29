Ariana Grande And New Boyfriend Pete Davidson Spent Memorial Day Together

Ariana shared a sweet photo roasting marshmallows with her new boyfriend.

Ariana Grande and new boyfriend Pete Davidson aren’t hiding their new relationship after they spent Memorial Day together on May 28. According to People, the new couple – who first confirmed their romance earlier this month – appeared to have a pretty romantic day together for the long weekend.

The site reported that Grande took to Instagram Stories to let her fans know how she spent the day, revealing that she and the Saturday Night Live star had a romantic end to their Memorial Day celebrations by roasting marshmallows together.

Though Ariana didn’t share any photos of their faces, the outlet reports that the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer certainly didn’t hide the fact that she was hanging out with the comedian as she shared a photo of herself and her new boyfriend making s’mores by a romantic campfire.

The upload posted to her Instagram Stories account showed their hands holding on to marshmallows, though it was clear Ariana was with Pete as his tattoo sleeve was clearly visible as they held their sticks over the fire – setting their marshmallows a little more alight than the couple was probably hoping for.

The latest Instagram Stories snap is just the latest public hint Grande has dropped for fans confirming that she and Pete are dating.

As People reported earlier this month, the couple got together shortly after Ariana split from former boyfriend Mac Miller. A source alleged to the site at the time that their relationship was very new and “very casual.”

The site also claimed that the couple was spotted together backstage at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20 where the singer performed.

Since then, the twosome has been pretty public about their new romance, repeatedly commenting on each other’s Instagram posts with sweet messages.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Per Metro, after Ariana shared a picture of herself that appeared to be taken backstage at a show earlier this month, Davidson commented on the upload, “Love the caption. Caption Queen.”

Grande then responded by calling her new boyfriend the “king of loving my captions.”

The site reported that Ariana also commented on a photo Pete posted of himself to the social media site, simply responding with a smiley face emoji.

Grande confirmed her split from Miller earlier this month in a statement obtained by Elite Daily shortly before she and Davidson started dating.

Calling the rapper “one of my best friends in the whole world” as well as one of her “favorite people on the planet,” Grande said that she still “adores” Mac following their breakup and was also grateful for the time they spent together before their pretty surprising split.

Per a report by CBS News, in another social media post she shared with fans, Ariana then later alluded to Mac’s issues – including a recent DUI – for being the reason behind their decision to part ways after more than a year together.