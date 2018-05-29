Alicia Keys Shares The Most Adorable Video Of Herself Singing With Her 7-Year-Old Son

Alicia shared the sweet video of her son showing off his musical skills.

Alicia Keys shared the most adorable video of herself performing with her 7-year-old son Egypt on social media. Entertainment Tonight Canada reports that the former The Voice coach posted the sweetest video that showed her performing Bill Withers’ “Lean On Me” while Egypt played along on the piano.

Egypt proudly showed off his musical abilities in the clip uploaded to the social media site on May 27, while Keys showcased her powerful vocals singing along with her young son.

Writing in the video’s caption, Alicia told fans that teaming up with her son in what appeared to be a dressing room was the “best duet everrrrr!!!!!”

“Love this boy!! He’s so excited about music,” Keys then added in the caption, even calling the youngster “my bestie” before adding a slew of emojis including hearts, rainbows, and musical notes.

ET Canada reported that Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz then shared the video of his wife and child performing together on his own Instagram account where he admitted that he’d been waiting for the moment Egypt made his musical debut.

“Wow wow wow I’ve been waiting for this moment,” he wrote on the social media site while sharing the sweet musical family video of Alicia and Egypt together. “The dedication and hard work my wife put into the kids are priceless.”

He then shared another video of Egypt playing the piano with a musician and wrote in part in the caption, “Epic moment in time!!! Wowwww zoneeeeeee.”

Alicia and Swizz are parents to both Egypt and 3-year-old Genesis, while the musician also has three other children from previous relationships.

Keys has been very open about her love of motherhood in the past, telling Humanity Magazine in 2016 that becoming a mom had changed her.

“How you view yourself [changes]. I think that was the biggest change for me when I had my first son,” the former The Voice coach said at the time, per Billboard. “[My children have taught me] to not forget to be in wonder of all the things around you, as simple as they might be. Not taking them for granted.”

“It’s so special,” Alicia then added of being a mom.

Though she returned to her red spinning chair for Season 14 this year, it was confirmed earlier this year that the singer won’t be returning for Season 15 this fall with Jennifer Hudson instead joining Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine on the coaching panel.

Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Speaking to People last year after the first time she stepped away from the NBC series following Season 13, Keys explained that she wanted to be more present in her kids’ lives and doesn’t always get a chance to spend as much time with them as she’d like to while filming for The Voice in California.

“It’s a lot of time away,” Alicia told the site of why she was cutting down on her screen time with the singing competition rather than appearing on multiple seasons in a row. “I want to make sure they have consistency and are not being dragged from here to there all the time.”

Alicia then added that she “feel[s] badly about being away” from her children for long periods of time.