‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Fan Reaction: Wyatt’s Supposed Revenge On Hope, Liam’s ‘My Wife & Daughter’ Faux Pas

B&B fans react to Monday, May 28 episode where Hope learns that Steffy never continued the affair with Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful message boards have been going crazy with spoilers, rumors and news of the “Lope” wedding. Monday, May 28 episode brought its own set of issues including the rehashing of Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) relationship. Long-time viewers know that the two have history including the fact that they were married and she broke his heart time and again. According to fans on the Soap Central message board, one of Wyatt’s motives may have been revenge on Hope yesterday. The fan points out that she did walk out on him when she left for Milan. However, the majority pointed out that he didn’t seem to be vengeful and it was rather his own conscience that led him to tell Liam (Scott Clifton) the truth.

In another thread which also discusses whether Wyatt was seeking revenge on his ex-wife, fans discussed another angle pertaining to the timing of Wyatt’s news. Hope entered the room where the brothers were discussing the true version of the Bill (Don Diamont) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) romance and told him to go downstairs and tell the guests that the wedding would commence shortly, according to the Inquisitr recap. Instead he told the guests of Bill’s deceit and when questioned about whether the wedding would continue, he told them that Hope said that it would.

Hope is blindsided when Liam reveals the secret that Wyatt shared with him mid-wedding. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SevmEnGJH5 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/8hLTMqPU7g — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 28, 2018

BB fans argue that this immediately casts Hope in a shady light and makes her seem almost desperate for the wedding to continue despite knowing that Steffy did not lie about her and Bill’s affair. “Steam” and “Lope” fans could not agree about whether there will be a wedding today since the promo video seems to indicate that they will tie the knot based on Hope’s excited, “Yes.” However, Bold and the Beautiful writers love throwing in red herrings to mislead avid viewers, and this in no way indicates that the wedding will continue.

Another Bold and the Beautiful fan pointed out that Liam called Steffy and the baby, “my wife and daughter” instead of calling her by the name. It seems strange that a groom would be talking about his wife with his bride standing there in front of him. He was either emphasizing the fact that Bill intentionally broke up his marriage by targeting his wife, or it may have been a Freudian slip of the tongue. If that is the case, then Liam needs to step back and take the time to really sort out his feelings. Bold and the Beautiful plays every weekday on CBS.