MMA Rumors: Conor McGregor Delays UFC Return For Mayweather Rematch In December, Per ‘Criscyborg.com’

Will Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. rematch happen in 2018?

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is yet to fight again in the Octagon since beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. “The Notorious” took an indefinite leave to wait for the birth of his son, and when he decided to return to fighting, McGregor prioritized his superfight against undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. instead of defending his UFC belts.

A previous Inquisitr article revealed that Conor McGregor will be meeting UFC President Dana White in Brooklyn to talk about his MMA future. White hinted that their discussion could tackle McGregor’s comeback fight in 2018 where he could challenge reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, according to Criscyborg.com, “The Notorious” could once again delay his UFC return for a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the boxing ring.

“Champion Boxer Layla McCarter of the Team Money Train, Mayweather promotions has now revealed publicly, that at least on the Mayweather side, there is some interest in a rematch with Conor McGregor inside the boxing ring. The bout between Mayweather and McGregor went on to become one of the highest earning combat sporting events of all time with Mayweather making a guaranteed 100 million and McGregor banking a Guarantee of 30 million before even stepping into the ring with final payouts reportedly close to 250 million for Mayweather and 100 million for McGregor after all sides split merchandising, PPV, tickets, etc.”

When Mayweather defeated McGregor in their first faceoff, “The Notorious” challenged “Money” to fight him in the Octagon. At first, the undefeated boxing champion showed no interest, but last month, rumors about Mayweather crossing over the Octagon started to circulate. Unfortunately, the idea of MayMac rematch under MMA rules never came to fruition.

As of now, it remains unknown if there is already an ongoing negotiation between the camps of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. regarding a rematch. McGregor will surely love to have his revenge against Mayweather even if it will be in the boxing ring again. The former UFC lightweight champ said that he already figured out Mayweather’s style and vowed to beat him in their next fight. As most people think, “The Money Fight 2” will give McGregor more opportunity to earn more money than fighting again in the Octagon.

So far, UFC President Dana White is very optimistic that McGregor won’t disappoint his MMA fans again. White looked confident that the fight McGregor wants right now is his potential bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.