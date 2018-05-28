Tristan Thompson Reportedly Promised Khloe Kardashian He’d Take Her Away To Fix Relationship After NBA Finals

Tristan Thompson is reportedly making his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian, some big promises. The NBA star says that as soon as his basketball season is over, he is going to try his hardest to make things right with her after his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

According to a May 28 report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson is making plans to take Khloe Kardashian away from all of the media attention and drama the couple have fallen under. The pair are allegedly planning a romantic getaway where they will reconnect with one another and talk through all of their relationship issues.

Sources tell the outlet that Thompson has promised to take Kardashian on a vacation as soon as the NBA season is over. On Sunday night, Tristan and his team, The Cleveland Cavaliers, won Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Boston in order to advance to the 2018 NBA Finals. Tristan’s ultimate goal is to win another championship with LeBron James and the Cavs and then get his relationship with Khloe “back on track.”

“It’s been a stressful and exhausting few months, for both of them, but Tristan has promised to take Khloe away when it’s all over so they can get everything back on track again,” an insider revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, things have been very rocky between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Sources reveal that the couple have been fighting like crazy. Khloe is allegedly having trouble trusting Tristan again, especially when the NBA star is on the road for away games.

“She has good days and bad days with Tristan. They had a very calm relationship before those videos and pictures were released. Now their relationship has changed,” a source told People Magazine.

In the weeks since the cheating scandal erupted online, Khloe and Tristan have been focused on their newborn daughter, True Thompson, and have even started re-emerging as a couple in public again. The pair have been seen having lunch together, spotted out on movie dates, and Kardashian has become a fixture at the Cleveland Cavaliers home games yet again. It seems that they are working hard to get past their issues, and as soon as the NBA Finals are over they’ll have even more time to focus on all the things that need to be worked out if the couple are to reconnect and build a future together.

Neither Khloe Kardashian nor Tristan Thompson have spoken out about the cheating scandal publicly.