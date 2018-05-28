Amber Rose Spotlights Slim Bikini Body After Weight Loss, Plastic Surgery

The curvy former stripper recently got breast-reduction surgery and says she feels better than ever.

Model Amber Rose has an uncanny chameleon-like ability to dramatically transform her appearance, usually using different hairstyles, wigs, and makeup. But this time, Rose’s body has definitely changed, thanks to weight loss and plastic surgery.

Amber has recently posted photos of herself on Instagram looking slimmer and more streamlined, thanks to breast-reduction surgery and cellulite-zapping treatments, which she underwent in January, 2018.

In a series of deleted Instagram posts, captured by People, Rose lamented that her large breasts hurt her back and literally weighed her down.

“My boobs are stupid-heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” Amber wrote.

Breast Reduction And Cellulite Removal

After she got breast-reduction surgery, Rose said she felt so much lighter. Amber said she went from a size H bra cup to a D.

In addition to breast plastic surgery, Amber also got cellulite-removal treatment. She didn’t specify what that entailed, but cellulite removal is usually done through laser treatments with either a plastic surgeon or a dermatologist.

“An update on my cellulite treatment that I got from Dr. Matlock,” Rose wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “My legs are still really, really sore, my butt is really sore. The bruising and the swelling went down a lot.”

Amber, whose weight has fluctuated over the years, was often trolled online over the cellulite on her glutes and thighs.

Amber Rose and the world's hardest-working pink bikini http://t.co/R4chGo4t6s pic.twitter.com/v8ilcv5Tl6 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 20, 2015

After getting the plastic-surgery makeover, Amber Rose also lost weight based on her recent Instagram selfies, which spotlight her tiny waist and sleek physique.

Rose, the former girlfriend of hip-hop icon Kanye West, who’s now happily married to Kim Kardashian, previously revealed that her weight loss secrets are a portion-controlled diet, yoga workouts, and running.

Rose also hikes, does calisthenics, and lots of lunges and squats to tone her thighs and glutes, the Daily Mail reported.

“I love to eat and I don’t believe in denying myself, so I have to work out,” she said. “I usually put on my iPod and run on the treadmill for an hour a few days a week.”

She doesn’t play with me @intense__fitness A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 1, 2018 at 7:49pm PDT

During the past year, Amber has dramatically overhauled her social media accounts in tandem with her physical transformation.

In the past, Rose’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were filled with raunchy photos of the former stripper wearing the tiniest of bikinis, barely-there thongs, and an array of nude selfies.

Rose recently deleted most of those photos and has since populated her social media accounts with wholesome photos of her 5-year-old son, with whom she shares with her former husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa. She also posts selfies from events she gets paid to host, along with products she gets paid to endorse.