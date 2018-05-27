Watch Cleveland Cavaliers Vs. Boston Celtics Game 7 Live Stream: Winner Goes To NBA Finals, Start Time

One game will decide on Sunday if the Cavaliers get their fourth straight NBA Finals berth, or whether the Celtics can secure a record 22nd Finals appearance.

One game will decide who goes to the NBA Finals as the Cleveland Cavaliers head into Boston on Sunday where they will try to prevent the Celtics from earning the 22nd Finals berth in franchise history, as Game 7 of their Eastern Conference Finals series will live stream from 19,500-seat TD Garden. For the Cavaliers, a win in Game 7 will give them a fourth straight Finals appearance, but only the fifth overall in franchise history.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Conference Finals series-deciding Game 7 matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 19,500-seat TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sunday, May 27 — 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

For Cavaliers superstar Lebron James, a win in Game 7 would give him his eighth consecutive Finals appearance — his fourth straight with the Cavaliers after four with the Miami Heat. But even a win on Sunday would leave James short of the record for consecutive NBA Finals appearances by a player. That mark is held by Celtics legend Bill Russell, who led the team to 10 consecutive NBA Finals from 1957 to 1966.

And while James has come out on the winning side in three of his seven finals appearances in the streak, Russell’s Celtics won nine of their 10 Finals series, including eight in a row.

Cleveland’s LeBron James, right, hopes to earn his eighth-straight Finals shot, while Boston’s Jayson Tatum, left, is going for his first in his rookie season. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The Celtics have won all 10 of their home games in the 2018 postseason, while the Cavaliers have gone 3-5 in eight road games including losses in all three games at TD Garden in the current series. Perhaps as a result, Las Vegas oddsmakers have installed the host Celtics as narrow, 2.5 point favorites in Sunday’s decisive Game 7 matchup.

The Celtics may have an additional edge, however, due to the absence of Cavaliers 10-year veteran power forward Kevin Love, who was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol after a collision with Boston rookie Jayson Tatum in Game 6.

Starting in Love’s place will be another veteran, former Celtic Jeff Green whose first year in Cleveland has been his 13th in the NBA, with his sixth different team. But in 2007, it was the Celtics that made Green their first-round draft pick, fifth overall, out of Georgetown University.

But Green did not play for Boston, who instead immediately traded him to the Seattle Supersonics for All Star guard Ray Allen — who went on to win a championship with Boston in 2008 and make another trip to the Finals with the Celtics in 2010, the last time Boston reached the NBA’s championship round. Green returned to play for Boston in 2011 and remained with the team through the 2012-2103 season.

Watch a preview of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game Seven, in the video below, courtesy of TNT.

