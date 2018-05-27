Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian is reportedly biding her time and waiting for her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, to come to her senses. Kim is allegedly waiting patiently for Khloe to finally dump her cheating boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and come home to L.A. with the rest of her family.

According to a May 27 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still trying to make their relationship work in Cleveland. The couple, who have been on the rocks since April, are said to be fully back together, but all that may change soon if Kim Kardashian has her way.

Sources tell the outlet that Kim is trying to be a supportive big sister, but that she is actually “counting down the days” until Khloe realizes that she should leave Tristan and come home.

“Kim is counting down the days ’til Khloe gets her sh*t together and kicks Tristan to the curb. She knows it isn’t going to work out between them, and that it’s only a matter of time before Khloe comes to her senses. When that happens, Kim has vowed to totally be there for Khloe, and to help her any way that she can. Until then, Kim is just being a loving sister, and letting Khloe know that she supports her and loves her.”

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

As fans already know, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian when photos and video of the NBA star kissing and groping multiple other women surfaced online just hours before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. Fans waited to see what Khloe would do, but instead of dumping Tristan, she decided to stay in Cleveland and give him a second chance.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian has been very vocal about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. She recently told Ellen DeGeneres that it was a “sad” situation and “so f—ed up.” She later revealed to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that her comments got her blocked by Thompson on social media.

“It’s driving Kim insane that Khloe is still with Tristan because she deserves so much more, but Kim knows that she can’t tell Khloe what to do; she has to make that decision alone. In the meantime, Kim has been urging Khloe to undergo intensive therapy, as she thinks Khloe has chronically low self-esteem – and, until she fixes that issue, she’s going to continue to fall in love with men that aren’t emotionally available and giving.”

Khloe Kardashian recently spoke out about her big sister, calling her an “angel” for all the help she has given her during her pregnancy and in the weeks following baby True’s birth. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also stated that she and Kim have very similar parenting techniques, and have been “two peas in a pod” as of late.