Kardashians To Face Off Against Wests On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’— See The Promo

The reality TV clan tries to keep up with superfan Kanye on the ABC game show.

Kris Jenner and her Kardashian clan are set to go head to head against Kanye West and his cousins on Celebrity Family Feud. The upcoming celebrity edition of the ABC game show will feature members of West’s family squaring off with some very recognizable members of his wife’s famous clan.

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, will play for the West family team, which also includes three of Kanye’s cousins, according to Extra. Team Kardashian features Kim’s mom Kris Jenner as well as her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, Kris’ mother Mary Jo Campbell, and her cousin Cici Bussey as well as longtime family friend Jonathan Cheban.

In a preview trailer for the star-studded Kar-Jenner Celebrity Family Feud episode, Kanye gives his top answer when he faces off against his mother-in-law Kris over the question “Name a reason you think Steve Harvey is a good kisser.” West blurts out the answer “lips,” before announcing “I’m here to win, bro, I’m here to win!”

Kris Jenner shared a sneak peek of the episode on her Instagram page, telling her 20 million followers, “This was SO much fun!!”

You can see Kris Jenner’s post about her family’s stint on Celebrity Family Feud below.

The special Celebrity Family Feud episode was filmed back in February. During an appearance last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Family Feud host Steve Harvey revealed that the Kardashians were originally supposed to compete against the Hilton family, but that the Hiltons had to drop out at the last minute.

Luckily, Family Feud superfan Kanye West was game to sign on to the game show—and it was a win for everyone involved. Harvey even told DeGeneres the rapper was “the best Celebrity Family Feud panelist we’ve ever had.” Kanye’s team noted that when he competed on the TV game show it was the most they had ever seen him smile.

The first look we have at Kanye West on Celebrity Family Feud. https://t.co/aRVolNLm9Q pic.twitter.com/eDYHmru0tB — The FADER (@thefader) May 26, 2018

In an interview posted on the Family Feud website, co-executive producer Brian Hawley confirmed Kim and Kanye are huge Feud fans.

“They told Steve they watch the show twice a day,” Hawley said.

The Kardashian-West episode is set to kick off this summer’s season of Celebrity Family Feud on June 10 on ABC. Other famous faces competing for charity on the popular game show this summer include the cast of Grey’s Anatomy versus the cast of the new spinoff, Station 19, Ice T and Coco versus actress Vivica A, Fox, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott versus Amber Riley, and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez versus fellow Olympian Shawn Johnson.

Take a look at the new Celebrity Family Feud promo below.