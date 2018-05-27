Bella Hadid Matches Dior Bikini With Sneakers To Show Off Her Sculpted Physique

The 21-year-old model got praise for matching her designer bikini with sneakers and socks.

Bella Hadid appears to work very hard to maintain her bikini body, and the model showed off her sculpted physique this weekend during a trip to Monaco.

The model showed off some pictures and video from her trip, which had her washboard abs on display in a Dior bikini, along with socks and sneakers. The pictures show that Hadid puts in quite a bit of time to stay in shape, the Daily Mail noted.

As Teen Vogue reported, Bella Hadid seems to get away with anything she wants when it comes to fashion, even rocking white socks in the blaring heat of Monaco.

“But it wasn’t just the bikini itself that’s applause-worthy — it’s the rest of her outfit as well,” the report noted. “The model finished off the look with white cuffed crew socks and white Nike sneakers. Thanks to Bella, I’ll be ditching my sandals and flip-flops for the rest of the summer and busting out my gym sneaks to wear to the beach instead.”

Bella later traded in the bikini for a tight white dress while she posed with her agent on board a yacht.

The socks and sneakers may be more befitting to Bella Hadid’s style. Though the 21-year-old once had a reputation as something of a party girl, she said those days are behind her and now she’s all about staying comfortable.

“People think I’m such a party girl, but that’s a thing of the past. I can’t wait to just sit on the couch this weekend!” Hadid said in an interview with Harper’sBazaar (with her sister Gigi asking the questions). “Now that our careers have gotten to the heights that they have and our job is to be around people all day and go to parties, the last thing I want to do on a Saturday night is go out.”

While her bikini photos were making headlines this weekend, Bella Hadid has been in the news more often for her relationship status. A couple of weeks prior to her trip to Monaco, the model was spotted back with on-again off-again boyfriend The Weeknd. Though the two had denied rumors that they were dating again, they were spotted by photographers grabbing dinner together in Cannes and sharing a kiss, People reported.

If they weren’t dating again, onlookers were sure fooled.

“The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long,” a witness told People magazine. “They definitely looked like they were fully back together.”

two is company A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on May 26, 2018 at 8:54am PDT

More pictures of Bella Hadid rocking her Dior bikini with socks and sneakers can be seen here.