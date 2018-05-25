‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Elizabeth Hendrickson’s New Role Revealed, First Episode Set To Air Soon

New details are emerging about Elizabeth Hendrickson's new 'General Hospital' character and the buzz is that she'll start appearing quite soon.

Fans have been buzzing over the recent General Hospital spoilers indicating that soap veteran Elizabeth Hendrickson would soon step into a new character in Port Charles. She has been taping for a few weeks already and now details are emerging about who she will play and when she will begin to appear. What’s the scoop?

SheKnows Soaps reveals that Elizabeth Hendrickson’s character will be named Margaux. Apparently, Margaux will play a lawyer involved in Carly’s upcoming legal case. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Margaux will first appear in episodes airing during the week of May 28.

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central hint that Margaux may arrive in Port Charles with some secrets she is hiding. Elizabeth’s character will reportedly play the district attorney who is prosecuting Carly for what happened with Nelle on the Quartermaine staircase, and the buzz is that she will be sticking around a while and will have some connections to other characters on the canvas.

Once word emerged of Hendrickson’s new gig, she took to Instagram to share her excitement. Elizabeth said she was “SO happy” to announce that she’d joined General Hospital and she noted that she’s back on the network where her soap career started. The actress shared that she was feeling “extremely welcomed” by the cast already and she noted how many of her co-stars she has worked with previously.

As Hendrickson’s fans know, she most recently played Chloe on The Young and the Restless, and from 2002 to 2007 she was on All My Children. Elizabeth tagged co-stars Finola Hughes (Anna), Tamara Braun (Kim), Billy Miller (Drew), Emme Rylan (Lulu), Michelle Stafford (Nina), and William deVry (Julian) in her post, and many of her Young and Restless fans noted that they might have to start watching General Hospital to see her back on their screens again.

Who will Margaux be connected to in Port Charles and what will her storyline entail? There is buzz circulating that Elizabeth tested with Billy before being offered the role of Margaux and Hendrickson’s fans would love to see her character in a romance with Drew. As Young and Restless viewers know, Chloe and Billy had a long, complicated relationship in Genoa City and soap fans love watching the two actors work together.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Carly’s case regarding Nelle’s fall will take a tough turn for her in the coming days. She’s desperate to convince her loved ones that she didn’t push her pregnant nemesis, but so far, Nelle seems to have the upper hand. Elizabeth Hendrickson’s character of Margaux will play a central role in how this case plays out and it sounds as if there are some juicy storylines on the way for her.