Pete Davidson Responds To Trolls Who Disapprove Of His Relationship With Ariana Grande

Just days after Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson was outed to be dating pop singer Ariana Grande, Davidson is speaking out to internet trolls who harshly criticized the 24-year-old for having a mental illness and dating Grande.

With social media being an open forum for pretty much any and everyone to speak their minds and give their opinions, fans and followers of their favorite celebrities have become more vocal about expressing how they feel about any and everything pertaining to their favorite celebrities.

A few days ago, news broke that 24-year-old singer Grande had started casually dating Davidson and solidified their relationship with matching tattoos just a few days after news broke that she had broken up with her boyfriend of more than two years, rapper Mac Miller.

Grande’s fans criticized Grande for her breakup with Miller, pointing the finger at her as being the source to all of Miller’s latest troubles. Grande quickly defended herself, and her choice to break things off with Miller, shaming the trolls who attacked her.

Now, Grande’s new beau is also speaking out against trolls who harshly criticized Davidson, who suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), for dating the singer.

Late Thursday night, according to People, Davidson posted a lengthy message on his Instagram stories in response to people who don’t think he should be dating Grande because of his mental illness.

“Normally I wouldn’t comment on something like this cause like f— you. But I been hearing a lot of ‘people with BPD can’t be in relationships’ talk. I just wanna let you know that’s not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can’t be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn’t mean that person makes the relationship toxic. Everybody is different and there are a lot of treatments for mental illnesses and I have done/am doing all of them. And I encourage those who struggle to seek help as well it has changed my life for the better.” “I just think it’s f—— up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do. It’s not their fault and it’s the wrong way for people to look at things.”

In September of 2017, Davidson opened up about having the disorder in an interview on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast and was incredibly candid about what it was like to have the disorder. Now six months later, Davidson is speaking out and defending those who suffer from mental illness.

“I may be crazy but at least I’m aware of it and not afraid to be honest about it and I’m not hiding behind a twitter or Instagram account. I’m simply writing this because I want everyone out there who has an illness to know that it’s not true and that anyone who says that is ill and full of s—.” “Mental illness is not a joke it’s a real thing. There’s kids out there killing themselves. And it’s f—— horrific. For all those struggling I want you to know that I love you and I understand you and it is going to be okay. That’s all. Love to everyone.”

Davidson never referred to Grande by name in his message, but as the Inquisitr reported three days ago, the couple has recently begun casually dating.